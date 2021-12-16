He said 'yes!' Engagement surprise for new Suffolk homeowners

Callum secretly asked for help from Hopkins Homes’ sales consultant, Jacqui Spicer, who helped set up balloons and confetti so that Callum could pop the question to Kye when they first set foot in their new home - Credit: Hopkins Homes

It will be a very special Christmas for Callum Paddy, 24, and Kye Strowbridge, 23, who have just moved into their new Stowmarket home - and got engaged at the same time.

The couple, who met while at university, recently signed on the dotted line for their first ever home together at Hopkins Homes’ Mill Grove development in Stowmarket.

Ahead of the completion day, Callum secretly asked for help from Hopkins Homes’ sales consultant, Jacqui Spicer, who helped set up balloons and confetti so that Callum could pop the question to Kye when they first set foot in their new home.

Thankfully, Kye said yes and the happy couple are now looking forward to beginning their lives together in their new home in Suffolk.

Jacqui Spicer, sales consultant at Hopkins Homes, said: “When Callum asked for my help, I simply couldn’t say no. It is not every day you come into work and have the opportunity to play a role in an engagement proposal.

“At Hopkins Homes we always say we don't just build houses, we create homes, and I am so proud to be a part of that ethos for Callum and Kye. We’re over the moon for the lovely couple and wish them all the best as they start a new life together.”

Callum said: “When Kye said yes it was absolutely amazing. I think Kye was shocked because he wasn’t expecting it at all. He thought this would be the first time either of us had visited since completing, little did he know, I had secretly visited the evening before with Jacqui to prepare. I was very nervous before proposing, but I’m so glad it went smoothly.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Jacqui for making it such a special and memorable occasion.”

Callum works as a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service and Kye is a paralegal, alongside studying for his master’s degree. The couple are now looking to plan the wedding in 2022.

Mill Grove in Stowmarket is being developed by Hopkins Homes in association with the Flagship Group and offers a collection of one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

The Help to Buy scheme is available at the development, along with 5% deposits.

