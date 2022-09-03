See inside 'charming' £595k period farmhouse with 'great potential'
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson, S Clarke & A Foster
Take a look inside this "charming" period farmhouse which has gone up for sale with a guide price of £595,000.
Horseshoe Farm can be a found a short distance from the centre of Stradbroke, near Framlingham, and stands in grounds of over four acres with a number of additional outbuildings.
The Grade II listed house features timber-framed construction underneath a pan-tiled roof.
It is believed that the original dwelling dates back to the 15th century and was a three-cell open hall house.
According to Clarke & Simpson, the house "now requires complete renovation but offers great potential".
On the ground floor, there is a farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room, a cloakroom, dining room and a large sitting room with inglenook fireplace, wood burning stove and former bread oven.
The first floor is currently laid our with five bedrooms and a bathroom and there is a further sixth bedroom in the attic.
Horseshoe farm and its grounds was previously used for livestock rearing with its large meadows and "extensive range" of basic buildings.
In all, the grounds extend to 4.4 acres.
The farm is just a short walk from the well-served village of Stradbroke.
Located in mid Suffolk, this home is about 22 miles from Ipswich and 24 miles from Norwich.
More information about Horseshoe Farm can be found on the Clarke & Simpson website.