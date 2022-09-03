News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'charming' £595k period farmhouse with 'great potential'

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:00 PM September 3, 2022
Horseshoe farm has gone up for sale with a £595,000 guide price

Horseshoe farm has gone up for sale with a £595,000 guide price

Take a look inside this "charming" period farmhouse which has gone up for sale with a guide price of £595,000.

Horseshoe Farm can be a found a short distance from the centre of Stradbroke, near Framlingham, and stands in grounds of over four acres with a number of additional outbuildings.

The home is found at the end of a long driveway

The home is found at the end of a long driveway

The Grade II listed house features timber-framed construction underneath a pan-tiled roof.

The sitting area features exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace

The sitting area features exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace

It is believed that the original dwelling dates back to the 15th century and was a three-cell open hall house.

According to Clarke & Simpson, the house "now requires complete renovation but offers great potential".

The kitchen at Horseshoe Farm

The kitchen at Horseshoe Farm

The kitchen contains an Aga

The kitchen contains an Aga

On the ground floor, there is a farmhouse kitchen/breakfast room, a cloakroom, dining room and a large sitting room with inglenook fireplace, wood burning stove and former bread oven. 

The first floor is currently laid our with five bedrooms and a bathroom and there is a further sixth bedroom in the attic.

Horseshoe Farm has timber framed construction

Horseshoe Farm has timber framed construction

Horseshoe farm and its grounds was previously used for livestock rearing with its large meadows and "extensive range" of basic buildings.

One of the outbuildings at Horseshoe Farm

One of the outbuildings at Horseshoe Farm

In all, the grounds extend to 4.4 acres.

An aerial shot of Horseshoe Farm and its 4.4 acre grounds

An aerial shot of Horseshoe Farm and its 4.4 acre grounds

The farm is just a short walk from the well-served village of Stradbroke.

Located in mid Suffolk, this home is about 22 miles from Ipswich and 24 miles from Norwich.

More information about Horseshoe Farm can be found on the Clarke & Simpson website.

Framlingham News

