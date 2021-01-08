16th century farmhouse with adjoining cottage is for sale for £625,000

Gallery

Published: 3:56 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM January 8, 2021

Street Farm in Fressingfield near Harleston is on the market for offers in excess of £625,000. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A six-bedroom farmhouse dating back to the 16th century has come up for sale in the well-served Suffolk village of Fressingfield, near Eye.

The current owners have renovated the 16th century property, which has later additions, to create a functional family home. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Street Farm is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson for offers in excess of £625,000. It is Grade II listed, with 17th and 18th century additions, and described by the selling agents as a “charming” property, offering gorgeous rural views, extensive storage space and an attached but independent one-bedroom cottage, which the owners currently let out on a shorthold tenancy.



It would also work well as an annexe, perhaps for multi-generational families, or even incorporated into the main house as extra living space.

The property has been beautifully renovated to create a spacious family home and includes an annexe. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Throughout their time at Street Farm, the current owners have carried out an extensive programme of renovation and refurbishment. Their design expertise, along with their desire to really make the most of life in a countryside village, has encouraged them to bring the property back to life and create a comfortable and spacious family home, which benefits from nearby schools and a friendly community.

The dining room is just one of the reception spaces at this 16th century farmhouse for sale in Fressingfield, near Eye. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Its ground floor accommodation features an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room and three spacious reception rooms, including both the drawing room and dining room which each boast statement feature fireplaces and extensive beamed studwork. There is also a cloakroom and boot room on this floor.

The good-sized kitchen features attractive cabinetry, a large central island and exposed timber beams. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The first floor master bedroom is a real highlight, featuring further beamed studwork and wide-boarded oak flooring, which has been recently fitted. The room itself is well-proportioned, with a cast-iron fireplace set into a tiled hearth acting as a main focal point. It benefits from a rear window overlooking neighbouring farmland and a bespoke fitted double wardrobe providing ample storage space. It also includes access to a good-sized en suite shower room fitted with underfloor heating.



Three further bedrooms can also be found on the first floor, as well as a family bathroom and shower room.

One of the property's bedrooms, which features exposed beams and a wooden floor. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

You may also want to watch:

At the very top of the house, in the ‘crow’s nest’, there are two further double bedrooms and an en suite shower room.

The self-contained cottage is connected to the main house and includes a kitchen, sitting/dining room, bedroom space and a bathroom. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Outside, the property is approached by a gravel driveway, providing ample off-road parking for several vehicles, which sits in front of a fully powered double cart lodge featuring one open

bay and one closed bay.



The gardens themselves are mainly laid to lawn and fully enclosed at the rear by a combination of fencing and hedging. There is also an extensive decked area, with a barbecue and bar, and a red brick outbuilding, which could also be used as a home office.

The property sits in a good-sized plot and enjoys views of the Suffolk countryside. - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Contact Clarke & Simpson on 01728 724200 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fressingfield, near Harleston

Price: OIEO £625,000

Clarke & Simpson, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk, 01728 724200