See inside beautiful thatched house in the heart of Suffolk village
- Credit: Jackson Stops
Take a look around this stunning four bedroom home situated in a central village location and on the market for £725,000.
Believed to date back to the 16th century, the thatched home in Wetheringsett was formerly utilised as the village stores and Post Office for over two centuries and still retains a working post box along with original Post Office furniture.
Rethatched in 2010, with a modern central heating system installed in 2016, the property retains many period features including leaded light windows as well as exposed brick and pamment floors.
Set out across two floors, the original Post Office room has been turned into the kitchen/dining room, featuring a four-oven electric AGA, with a secondary kitchen beyond, complete with bespoke cabinetry and offering additional cooking provisions.
Off the kitchen is the central living room also benefits from an optional open fire.
Also on the ground floor is a sitting room as well as a bathroom.
The home also benefits from a ground-floor studio and home office.
Access to the first floor and all four bedrooms can be gained by two separate staircases.
There is also another sitting room on the first floor as well as a family bathroom.