News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside beautiful thatched house in the heart of Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM August 14, 2022
See inside this stunning property on the market for £725,000

See inside this stunning property on the market for £725,000 - Credit: Jackson Stops

Take a look around this stunning four bedroom home situated in a central village location and on the market for £725,000. 

Believed to date back to the 16th century, the thatched home in Wetheringsett was formerly utilised as the village stores and Post Office for over two centuries and still retains a working post box along with original Post Office furniture. 

The former original Post Office room is now the kitchen/dining room

The former original Post Office room is now the kitchen/dining room - Credit: Jackson Stops

One of the three reception rooms in the Suffolk home

One of the three reception rooms in the Suffolk home - Credit: Jackson Stops

Rethatched in 2010, with a modern central heating system installed in 2016, the property retains many period features including leaded light windows as well as exposed brick and pamment floors. 

Set out across two floors, the original Post Office room has been turned into the kitchen/dining room, featuring a four-oven electric AGA, with a secondary kitchen beyond, complete with bespoke cabinetry and offering additional cooking provisions.  

Off the kitchen is the central living room also benefits from an optional open fire. 

The home was previously the village shops and Post Office

The home was previously the village shops and Post Office - Credit: Jackson Stops

One of the four bedrooms

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

Also on the ground floor is a sitting room as well as a bathroom.

The home also benefits from a ground-floor studio and home office. 

The ground floor bathroom

The ground floor bathroom - Credit: Jackson Stops

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackle large blaze near Suffolk recycling centre
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win against MK unfolded
  3. 3 Popular carnival's firework display cancelled
  1. 4 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave
  2. 5 'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory over MK Dons
  4. 7 Stu says: Six observations following MK Dons victory
  5. 8 Man suffers head injuries after being 'seriously' assaulted by 'several' men
  6. 9 'A really special effort' - McKenna's verdict on 3-0 win v MK Dons
  7. 10 Weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk extended

Access to the first floor and all four bedrooms can be gained by two separate staircases.

There is also another sitting room on the first floor as well as a family bathroom. 


Property Secrets
Hot Properties
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The field fire broke out in Rattlesden near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Crews battle huge 15-acre fire in mid Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A large fire closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 near Ipswich remains partially closed after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have tackled a large field fire in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drought has been declared in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Drought declared in Suffolk as temperatures set to soar this weekend

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon