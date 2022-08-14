See inside beautiful thatched house in the heart of Suffolk village

See inside this stunning property on the market for £725,000 - Credit: Jackson Stops

Take a look around this stunning four bedroom home situated in a central village location and on the market for £725,000.

Believed to date back to the 16th century, the thatched home in Wetheringsett was formerly utilised as the village stores and Post Office for over two centuries and still retains a working post box along with original Post Office furniture.

The former original Post Office room is now the kitchen/dining room - Credit: Jackson Stops

One of the three reception rooms in the Suffolk home - Credit: Jackson Stops

Rethatched in 2010, with a modern central heating system installed in 2016, the property retains many period features including leaded light windows as well as exposed brick and pamment floors.

Set out across two floors, the original Post Office room has been turned into the kitchen/dining room, featuring a four-oven electric AGA, with a secondary kitchen beyond, complete with bespoke cabinetry and offering additional cooking provisions.

Off the kitchen is the central living room also benefits from an optional open fire.

The home was previously the village shops and Post Office - Credit: Jackson Stops

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Jackson Stops

Also on the ground floor is a sitting room as well as a bathroom.

The home also benefits from a ground-floor studio and home office.

The ground floor bathroom - Credit: Jackson Stops

Access to the first floor and all four bedrooms can be gained by two separate staircases.

There is also another sitting room on the first floor as well as a family bathroom.



