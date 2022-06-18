News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Derelict north Suffolk cottage with £220k guide price to be sold at auction

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM June 18, 2022
The cottage in Stuston is set to be sold at auction with Brown & Co

A derelict cottage in north Suffolk in need of a complete revamp is set to go under the hammer at auction.

Town Meadow Cottage, in Stuston Road, Stuston, was originally built in the late 17th century or early 18th century.

It has permission to build an extension to the rear, with Mid Suffolk District Council giving the green light to the scheme last year.

The home is in north Suffolk, close to Diss in Norfolk

But the property, near Diss, is in need of renovation – and is Grade II listed so cannot be demolished.

Town Meadow Cottage will be sold at auction by Brown & Co and has a guide price of between £180,000 and £220,000.

The online auction will start at 11am on Tuesday, July 19 and end 24 hours later.

