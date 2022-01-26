Look inside 'immaculately presented' property with own bar and heated pool
- Credit: Oakheart
See inside this "impressive and spacious" four-bedroom detached house currently on the market for £725,000.
Located in the popular residential area of Great Cornard the property comes with a heated outside pool and an annexe, which is currently being used a bar.
On the ground floor of the property, which is being marketed by Oakheart estate agents, you will find the sitting room which has a log burner with an exposed brick feature and a study.
Also on the ground floor is the kitchen/breakfast room which benefits from a range of units, a double butler sink and an island.
There is also a shower room on the ground floor.
All four bedrooms are located on the first floor of the property.
The master bedroom has its own en-suite which includes a walk-in shower.
Outside there is a heated swimming pool and a self-contained annexe which benefits from under floor heating, attached to the detached double garage.
The current owner of the property said: "The opportunity to own and update a beautiful piece of Suffolk history proved a wonderful opportunity, too good to turn down, back in 2010.
"Since then Brakemoor has been extensively and lovingly renovated whilst retaining a wealth of character.
"Originally built in the 1840s it has been brought up to modern standards and now boasts a pool and entertainment area which have hosted a number of enjoyable parties.
"Whether it’s enjoying the snug cosiness in the winter or basking in the pool in the hot summer sunshine, living in Brakemoor has been a truly magical experience and one I shall be sad to leave behind.
"I hope it provides the next owner with similar fulfilment.”