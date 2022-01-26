News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside 'immaculately presented' property with own bar and heated pool

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM January 26, 2022
This stunning property in Great Cornard near Sudbury is currently on the market for £725,000

This stunning property in Great Cornard near Sudbury is currently on the market for £725,000 - Credit: Oakheart

See inside this "impressive and spacious" four-bedroom detached house currently on the market for £725,000.

Located in the popular residential area of Great Cornard the property comes with a heated outside pool and an annexe, which is currently being used a bar.

The sitting room of the Great Cornard property

The sitting room of the Great Cornard property - Credit: Oakheart

On the ground floor of the property, which is being marketed by Oakheart estate agents, you will find the sitting room which has a log burner with an exposed brick feature and a study. 

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen/breakfast room which benefits from a range of units, a double butler sink and an island.

The modern kitchen in the Great Cornard property

The modern kitchen in the Great Cornard property - Credit: Oakheart

There is also a shower room on the ground floor. 

All four bedrooms are located on the first floor of the property. 

The property has four bedrooms and the master bedroom benefits from its own en-suite

The property has four bedrooms and the master bedroom benefits from its own en-suite - Credit: Oakheart

The master bedroom has its own en-suite which includes a walk-in shower. 

Outside there is a heated swimming pool and a self-contained annexe which benefits from under floor heating, attached to the detached double garage.

The annexe has a shower room, sitting room and a bar and benefits from under floor heating

The annexe has a shower room, sitting room and a bar and benefits from under floor heating - Credit: Oakheart

The current owner of the property said: "The opportunity to own and update a beautiful piece of Suffolk history proved a wonderful opportunity, too good to turn down, back in 2010.

"Since then Brakemoor has been extensively and lovingly renovated whilst retaining a wealth of character. 

The spacious bathroom of the Great Cornard property

The spacious bathroom of the Great Cornard property - Credit: Oakheart

"Originally built in the 1840s it has been brought up to modern standards and now boasts a pool and entertainment area which have hosted a number of enjoyable parties.

"Whether it’s enjoying the snug cosiness in the winter or basking in the pool in the hot summer sunshine, living in Brakemoor has been a truly magical experience and one I shall be sad to leave behind.

The Great Cornard property has a £725,000 price tag 

The Great Cornard property has a £725,000 price tag - Credit: Oakheart

"I hope it provides the next owner with similar fulfilment.”

