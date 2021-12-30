Take a look inside 'delightful' country home near Sudbury up for sale
Published: 7:30 AM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Fenn Wright
A "delightful" semi-detached country home in a small village near Sudbury has been listed for sale.
Willow House, which is believed to have been built in the 1960s, is in Borley Green, a few miles west of Sudbury but just over the border in Essex.
It was refurbished in the 2000s and is a home that provides "far-reaching" views of the countryside, according to its listing.
Fenn Wright is marketing the property with a guide price of £795,000.
The estate agent said: "Willow House is a delightful semi-detached property in a peaceful setting with panoramic countryside views to the rear.
"A beautifully presented and spacious property with a south west facing garden and plenty of parking along a little-used country lane."
