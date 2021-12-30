News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Take a look inside 'delightful' country home near Sudbury up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM December 30, 2021
Willow House is up for sale in Borley Green, near Stowmarket

Willow House is up for sale in Borley Green, near Sudbury - Credit: Fenn Wright

A "delightful" semi-detached country home in a small village near Sudbury has been listed for sale.

Willow House, which is believed to have been built in the 1960s, is in Borley Green, a few miles west of Sudbury but just over the border in Essex.

The home provides 'far-reaching' views of the Suffolk countryside

The home provides 'far-reaching' views of the Essex countryside - Credit: Fenn Wright

It was refurbished in the 2000s and is a home that provides "far-reaching" views of the countryside, according to its listing.

The Suffolk country home was built in the 1960s and has since been revamped

The home was built in the 1960s and has since been revamped - Credit: Fenn Wright

Fenn Wright is marketing the property with a guide price of £795,000.

Inside the conservatory of the £795,000 home

Inside the conservatory of the £795,000 home - Credit: Fenn Wright

The estate agent said: "Willow House is a delightful semi-detached property in a peaceful setting with panoramic countryside views to the rear.

The doors can be retracted to provide a view of the fields beyond the home

The doors can be retracted to provide a view of the fields beyond the home - Credit: Fenn Wright

"A beautifully presented and spacious property with a south west facing garden and plenty of parking along a little-used country lane."

Most Read

  1. 1 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys
  3. 3 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  1. 4 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
  2. 5 'We need to protect vulnerable' - tackle store responds to bad review
  3. 6 7 great pubs that opened in Suffolk in 2021
  4. 7 Predictions for McKenna's first five games in charge
  5. 8 'The fans got us over the line' - McKenna on 1-0 win v Wycombe
  6. 9 Uncertainty over Town's clash with Lincoln after Covid outbreak at Imps
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Norwood wins it on McKenna's big night
Commercial Property
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER CARL GRIFFITHS SHOOTS WIDE OF THE IPSWICH GOALKEEPER CRAIG FORREST, DURING

Football

How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 

Suffolk Live News

Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 was blocked at Darsham, near Saxmundham, after a lorry crashed into a tree

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The latest government data on levels of Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has been released.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon