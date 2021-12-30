Take a look inside 'delightful' country home near Sudbury up for sale

Willow House is up for sale in Borley Green, near Sudbury - Credit: Fenn Wright

A "delightful" semi-detached country home in a small village near Sudbury has been listed for sale.

Willow House, which is believed to have been built in the 1960s, is in Borley Green, a few miles west of Sudbury but just over the border in Essex.

It was refurbished in the 2000s and is a home that provides "far-reaching" views of the countryside, according to its listing.

Fenn Wright is marketing the property with a guide price of £795,000.

The estate agent said: "Willow House is a delightful semi-detached property in a peaceful setting with panoramic countryside views to the rear.

"A beautifully presented and spacious property with a south west facing garden and plenty of parking along a little-used country lane."