'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction

St Bartholomew's, off Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, failed to attract any bids on the day of the auction and remains for sale at a guide price of £775,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A Grade II listed farmhouse with its own chapel in the garden has failed to sell at auction this week – despite offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a site of historic interest.

St Bartholomew's, off Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, failed to attract any bids on the day of the auction and remains for sale at a guide price of £775,000.

The farmstead, which is believed to date back to the 14th century and was part of a former priory, is described by Brown&Co as "unusual" and includes six acres of land as well as a timber-framed farmhouse with planning to improve.

St Bartholomew's contains a chapel in its six-acre grounds, as well as a substantial agricultural building with planning to improve - Credit: Brown&Co

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, says he hopes it and the other two lots which did not sell today "will do shortly."

The auction was a success elsewhere, however, with some plots of land reaching up to three times their asking price and attracting over 80 bids.

"What is encouraging is that these results were achieved as the marketplace is grappling with the effects of the chancellor’s mini budget, and so far it seems to be business as usual in our part of the country," says Mr Hornor.

The beautiful timbered ceiling inside the chapel - Credit: Brown&Co

“We adapted our auction model to go online in March 2020, and although we miss the auction room and the joy of public auctions, there is no doubt that the online approach is proving a great success, offering transparency and flexibility.

"We are grateful for our clients and are working with our colleagues at Brown&Co JHWalter to develop the auction process even further, enhancing the service we provide.”

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.