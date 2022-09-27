News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:50 PM September 27, 2022
St Bartholomew's, a Grade II listed farmhouse with chapel in Sudbury, Suffolk, which is still for sale with Brown&Co

St Bartholomew's, off Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, failed to attract any bids on the day of the auction and remains for sale at a guide price of £775,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A Grade II listed farmhouse with its own chapel in the garden has failed to sell at auction this week – despite offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a site of historic interest.

St Bartholomew's, off Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, failed to attract any bids on the day of the auction and remains for sale at a guide price of £775,000.

The farmstead, which is believed to date back to the 14th century and was part of a former priory, is described by Brown&Co as "unusual" and includes six acres of land as well as a timber-framed farmhouse with planning to improve.

The chapel at St Bartholomew's in Sudbury, Suffolk, which is for sale alongside a Grade II listed farmhouse

St Bartholomew's contains a chapel in its six-acre grounds, as well as a substantial agricultural building with planning to improve - Credit: Brown&Co

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, says he hopes it and the other two lots which did not sell today "will do shortly."

The auction was a success elsewhere, however, with some plots of land reaching up to three times their asking price and attracting over 80 bids.

"What is encouraging is that these results were achieved as the marketplace is grappling with the effects of the chancellor’s mini budget, and so far it seems to be business as usual in our part of the country," says Mr Hornor.

Decorative timbered ceiling inside the chapel at St Bartholomew's, Sudbury, which is still for sale with Brown&Co

The beautiful timbered ceiling inside the chapel - Credit: Brown&Co

“We adapted our auction model to go online in March 2020, and although we miss the auction room and the joy of public auctions, there is no doubt that the online approach is proving a great success, offering transparency and flexibility.

"We are grateful for our clients and are working with our colleagues at Brown&Co JHWalter to develop the auction process even further, enhancing the service we provide.”

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Sudbury News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his first league goal at Home Park.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon