See inside 'cleverly designed' £2m home in the heart of a Suffolk town

Take a look around this five-bedroom £2million home which is located in the heart of a Suffolk town.

The spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, which benefits from high ceilings and full height sliding doors out to the terrace, is found on the ground floor of the property.

The layout of the property has been carefully thought out providing a separate entrance with a cloakroom/drying room, wet room and utility room perfectly positioned for families coming off the beach or river before entering the main house.

The accommodation flows well with superb proportions and the series of full height sliding doors incorporates the garden into the house with exceptional flair.

Also on the ground floor is large, light and bright sitting room sits at the western end of the house affording wonderful garden views and giving access on to the terrace through a series of opening full height sliding glass doors and windows.

The master bedroom is found on the ground floor of the home, which has sliding doors to a private garden surrounded by mature trees on all sides.

The master bedroom also benefits from an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

The remaining four bedrooms as well as a family bathroom are found on the first floor of the property.

The home is approached through electrically operated gates which lead through to a private enclosed gravelled garden to the front.

Beyond the garden is laid to lawn with hedging and a spacious garden shed to one side, currently used for storage of boats and bikes.

Peter Ogilvie, property agent at Savills Suffolk, said: "A truly iconic house, cleverly designed and executed offering a tranquil, continuous space between the inside and outside."

