East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk barn in need of revamp sells for more than £50,000 at auction

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:27 AM September 20, 2022
The barn is in Redlingfield in mid Suffolk

The barn in north Suffolk sold for £54,000 at auction - Credit: Auction House

A barn in a north Suffolk village described as being "full of potential" has sold for several thousand pounds over its asking price at auction.

The property in Redlingfield, near Eye, was listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of between £30,000 and £50,000.

It went under the hammer in an online auction last Wednesday, being sold for £54,000.

The property had a guide price of between £30,000 and £50,000 - Credit: Auction House

Auction House described the barn as being "in need of comprehensive development" with a range of possible uses after a conversion.

The auctioneer said in its listing: "Former forge located towards the centre of Redlingfield packed full of potential. 

"The Forge presents an exciting opportunity for an incoming buyer to bring back to life a prominent building within the village."

