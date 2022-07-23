See inside £2.15m home with stables nestled in Suffolk valley

Gallery

Take a look around this six-bedroom east Suffolk home on the market for £2.15million.

Nestled in the heart of Deben Valley the Grade II listed home has a wealth of period features, including fine chamfered timbers, brick fireplaces, oriel windows and newel staircases.

Dating back to 1586 the Priory has been described by estate agents at Jackson Stops, who are marketing the property, as a "classic" Elizabethan residence.

The home, which is laid out across three floors has undergone some refurbishments in the last 12 months by its current owners but has managed to retain many period features.

The front door of the home leads into a large reception/dining hall with doors leading to the study and drawing room.

Also on the ground floor is the open plan kitchen/living room and pantry.

There is also a sitting room and a utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor of the property, there are four large double bedrooms featuring wide oak boarded floors and benefiting from views of the garden.

A further two bedrooms are on the second floor of the home as well as a shower room.

Outside the home is a two-storey brick granary barn and a range of outbuildings including a five-box stable range with tack room.

