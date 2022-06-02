See inside 'lovely' £1.25m home in rare and highly sought-after location
- Credit: Savills
Take a look around this "lovely" home in a rare and highly sought-after location near Bury St Edmunds on the market for £1.25million.
The five-bedroom property in Great Barton is of great character with a Georgian core and with a recent rear extension.
The home has stunning views of the local church and is laid out over three floors with three bathrooms and two reception rooms.
The open plan kitchen/breakfast room is spacious and light and was designed by Andrew Bannister.
The utility, extensive cellar with wine bins and a vault, boot room and study, which could be used a sixth bedroom, lies beyond the kitchen.
Also on the ground floor is a large drawing room and dining room which are at either ends of the entrance hall.
A cellar can be found on the lower ground floor with wine bins throughout.
On the first floor the principal bedroom benefits from built-in cupboards, a dressing room, an en suite bathroom and striking views of the surrounding countryside.
There are a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms with four of the bedrooms have in-built wardrobes.
Access to the home is gained through a set of electric gates with the house sitting on a plot of stunning gardens and grounds.
Property agent at Savills, which is marketing the property, Tom Orford said: "This period edge of village house has such a lovely feel, the open plan kitchen/family room is really lovely and the neighbouring church is stunning."