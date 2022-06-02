News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'lovely' £1.25m home in rare and highly sought-after location

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:07 PM June 2, 2022
See inside this stunning Suffolk home, with striking views of local church, on the market for £1.25million 

See inside this stunning Suffolk home, with striking views of local church, on the market for £1.25million - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this "lovely" home in a rare and highly sought-after location near Bury St Edmunds on the market for £1.25million. 

The five-bedroom property in Great Barton is of great character with a Georgian core and with a recent rear extension. 

The large kitchen diner in the Great Barton home

The large kitchen diner in the Great Barton home - Credit: Savills

The drawing room in the west Suffolk home

The drawing room in the west Suffolk home - Credit: Savills

The home has stunning views of the local church and is laid out over three floors with three bathrooms and two reception rooms. 

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room is spacious and light and was designed by Andrew Bannister. 

The utility, extensive cellar with wine bins and a vault, boot room and study, which could be used a sixth bedroom, lies beyond the kitchen.

The kitchen of the property which is on the market for £1.25million

The kitchen of the property which is on the market for £1.25million - Credit: Savills

The property is surrounded by garden and is accessed by electric gates

The property is surrounded by garden and is accessed by electric gates - Credit: Savills

Also on the ground floor is a large drawing room and dining room which are at either ends of the entrance hall. 

A cellar can be found on the lower ground floor with wine bins throughout.

On the first floor the principal bedroom benefits from built-in cupboards, a dressing room, an en suite bathroom and striking views of the surrounding countryside.

There are a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms with four of the bedrooms have in-built wardrobes.

One of the five bedrooms inside the west Suffolk property

One of the five bedrooms inside the west Suffolk property - Credit: Savills

Access to the home is gained through a set of electric gates with the house sitting on a plot of stunning gardens and grounds. 

Property agent at Savills, which is marketing the property, Tom Orford said: "This period edge of village house has such a lovely feel, the open plan kitchen/family room is really lovely and the neighbouring church is stunning."

The property has two reception rooms and three bathrooms

The property has two reception rooms and three bathrooms - Credit: Savills


