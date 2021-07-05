News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk estate agent offers viewings by boat for unique Orford property

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:11 PM July 5, 2021   
Smiling estate agent Tim Day in shorts on top of a small boat on River Alde, Suffolk

Tim Day, managing director of Suffolk Coastal, onboard 'Chelsea Cat' - Credit: Lucy Halpin

A Suffolk estate agent has adopted a novel way to sell one of its latest instructions, inviting potential buyers the chance to view it by boat.

Quay Lodge in Orford is being marketed jointly by Suffolk Coastal and Castle Estates for £975,000.

Aerial view of Orford Quay with various riverside properties and a blue graphic property showing property for sale

Quay Lodge is for sale, freehold, at a guide price of £975,000 - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Aerial view of Orford Quay with blue graphic arrow showing property for sale

The property enjoys a unique riverside location - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Managing director of Suffolk Coastal, Tim Day, says that the riverside viewings are a wonderful way to showcase the property, which is around four miles upriver from Aldeburgh and includes up to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen/diner. 

It has been designed to optimise its unique riverside location, which also has views of the sea, and includes a large reception room on the first floor, as well as a balcony and a walled garden. 

Open-plan kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets, range cooker with extractor over, tiled floor, large wooden table

Inside the kitchen at Quay Lodge, which is for sale at a guide price of £975,000 - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Large light-filled reception room with inset wood burner and wooden doors opening to patio terrace

Inside the first-floor reception room, which has a balcony outside - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

"We will be offering prospective purchasers an alternative way to come and view this property," explains Mr Day. "It is a wonderful way to showcase a superbly located riverside property and we hope that our efforts produce a buyer".

In order to qualify for the unique viewings by boat, buyers will need to show evidence that they can proceed with a purchase and have the necessary funds from a sale or other means to transact. 

Large light-filled dining space with long dark wood table, ten chairs, hanging pendant lamp

The dining space at Quay Lodge, Orford - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Double bedroom with fitted overhead cupboards, bright four-paned window overlooking river

Inside one of the bedrooms at Quay Lodge in Orford - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

They will be collected from Aldeburgh Yacht Club by a local experienced captain, who will travel up the River Alde and pass through the picturesque Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, before disembarking at Orford Quay.

Tim Day will then be there to greet prospective buyers and show them around the property, before accompanying them back to the boat for the return leg to Aldeburgh.

For more information, contact Suffolk Coastal on 01728 677980.

PROPERTY FACTS
Quay Street, Orford
Guide price: £975,000
Suffolk Coastal, 01728 677980, www.suffolkcoastal.com

Orford News
Suffolk
Aldeburgh News

