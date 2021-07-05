Suffolk estate agent offers viewings by boat for unique Orford property
- Credit: Lucy Halpin
A Suffolk estate agent has adopted a novel way to sell one of its latest instructions, inviting potential buyers the chance to view it by boat.
Quay Lodge in Orford is being marketed jointly by Suffolk Coastal and Castle Estates for £975,000.
Managing director of Suffolk Coastal, Tim Day, says that the riverside viewings are a wonderful way to showcase the property, which is around four miles upriver from Aldeburgh and includes up to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen/diner.
It has been designed to optimise its unique riverside location, which also has views of the sea, and includes a large reception room on the first floor, as well as a balcony and a walled garden.
"We will be offering prospective purchasers an alternative way to come and view this property," explains Mr Day. "It is a wonderful way to showcase a superbly located riverside property and we hope that our efforts produce a buyer".
In order to qualify for the unique viewings by boat, buyers will need to show evidence that they can proceed with a purchase and have the necessary funds from a sale or other means to transact.
They will be collected from Aldeburgh Yacht Club by a local experienced captain, who will travel up the River Alde and pass through the picturesque Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, before disembarking at Orford Quay.
Tim Day will then be there to greet prospective buyers and show them around the property, before accompanying them back to the boat for the return leg to Aldeburgh.
For more information, contact Suffolk Coastal on 01728 677980.
PROPERTY FACTS
Quay Street, Orford
Guide price: £975,000
Suffolk Coastal, 01728 677980, www.suffolkcoastal.com
