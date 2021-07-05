Suffolk estate agent offers viewings by boat for unique Orford property

Published: 4:11 PM July 5, 2021

A Suffolk estate agent has adopted a novel way to sell one of its latest instructions, inviting potential buyers the chance to view it by boat.

Quay Lodge in Orford is being marketed jointly by Suffolk Coastal and Castle Estates for £975,000.

Quay Lodge is for sale, freehold, at a guide price of £975,000 - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

The property enjoys a unique riverside location - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Managing director of Suffolk Coastal, Tim Day, says that the riverside viewings are a wonderful way to showcase the property, which is around four miles upriver from Aldeburgh and includes up to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen/diner.

It has been designed to optimise its unique riverside location, which also has views of the sea, and includes a large reception room on the first floor, as well as a balcony and a walled garden.

Inside the kitchen at Quay Lodge, which is for sale at a guide price of £975,000 - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Inside the first-floor reception room, which has a balcony outside - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

"We will be offering prospective purchasers an alternative way to come and view this property," explains Mr Day. "It is a wonderful way to showcase a superbly located riverside property and we hope that our efforts produce a buyer".

You may also want to watch:

In order to qualify for the unique viewings by boat, buyers will need to show evidence that they can proceed with a purchase and have the necessary funds from a sale or other means to transact.

The dining space at Quay Lodge, Orford - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Inside one of the bedrooms at Quay Lodge in Orford - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

They will be collected from Aldeburgh Yacht Club by a local experienced captain, who will travel up the River Alde and pass through the picturesque Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, before disembarking at Orford Quay.

Tim Day will then be there to greet prospective buyers and show them around the property, before accompanying them back to the boat for the return leg to Aldeburgh.

For more information, contact Suffolk Coastal on 01728 677980.

PROPERTY FACTS

Quay Street, Orford

Guide price: £975,000

Suffolk Coastal, 01728 677980, www.suffolkcoastal.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.