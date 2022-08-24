News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside £750k four-bedroom home for sale in 'charming' Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:52 PM August 24, 2022
The home is in Alpheton, near Sudbury

The home is in Alpheton, near Sudbury - Credit: Fenn Wright

This four-bedroom home off the A134 in Suffolk has hit the market with a price tag of £750,000.

Described as a "well presented and recently modernised" family home, the property in Alpheton, near Sudbury, is being marketed as part of Fenn Wright's Signature collection.

Inside the Suffolk home's conservatory

Inside the Suffolk home's conservatory - Credit: Fenn Wright

The home comes with a sizeable conservatory and backs onto a field.

The home has a price tag of £750,000

The home has a price tag of £750,000 - Credit: Fenn Wright

It is a short drive from the larger town of Sudbury, as well as 10 minutes away from Long Melford and Lavenham.

One of the four bedrooms at the home

One of the four bedrooms at the home - Credit: Fenn Wright

Fenn Wright described the village of Alpheton as "charming", with a range of amenities close by – including a primary school in nearby Lawshall.

The property is a short drive from the A134 through Suffolk

The property is a short drive from the A134 through Suffolk - Credit: Fenn Wright

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Bury Road, Alpheton
Guide price: £750,000
Fenn Wright, 01206 216543
www.fennwright.co.uk

