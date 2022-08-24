See inside £750k four-bedroom home for sale in 'charming' Suffolk village
- Credit: Fenn Wright
This four-bedroom home off the A134 in Suffolk has hit the market with a price tag of £750,000.
Described as a "well presented and recently modernised" family home, the property in Alpheton, near Sudbury, is being marketed as part of Fenn Wright's Signature collection.
The home comes with a sizeable conservatory and backs onto a field.
It is a short drive from the larger town of Sudbury, as well as 10 minutes away from Long Melford and Lavenham.
Fenn Wright described the village of Alpheton as "charming", with a range of amenities close by – including a primary school in nearby Lawshall.
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Bury Road, Alpheton
Guide price: £750,000
Fenn Wright, 01206 216543
www.fennwright.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.