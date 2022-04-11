News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:21 PM April 11, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM April 11, 2022
A "stunning" Suffolk home has featured on a new Channel 4 show which sees families blindfolded to hide the location of the property. 

Appearing on Perfect House, Secret Location, which is fronted by the F1 presenter Steve Jones, the home in Bures, near Sudbury, was one of the four properties shown to a family from Billericay.

The new property show features families on their search for their forever home, but are blind folded so that they do not know where each house is located. 

The Boxcer family were shown four properties - in Bures, Wix, Clacton and Southend-on-Sea. 

Mrs Boxcer described the Suffolk home as "stunning" and "beautiful" but also said she was concerned about the lack of garden. 

The family also had the chance to guess the price of the property, which turned out to be £695,000. 

The Boxcer's decided not to have a second visit to the Bures property after they fell in love with another home that was shown during the programme. 

