Huge 16th century home for sale for £795k after a beautiful renovation

A Grade II listed home, dating back to the 16th century, has come up for sale in Stradbroke in Suffolk.

Suffolk House has five bedrooms and is for sale with Huntingfield Estates at a guide price of £795,000.

It is believed to date back to the 16th century, with later Georgian additions, and has been lovingly restored throughout. It still features a number of original features, including the staircase in the entrance hall and sash windows with shutters throughout.

Other highlights include the drawing room, which has stripped flooring and a cast iron fireplace, and the study, which boasts sash windows to the front and a pretty fireplace.

The dining room has beams and studwork to one wall, as well as an inglenook fireplace with bressumer beam and woodburner. Bi-fold doors lead out to a garden at the rear, and there is also a trap door leading down to the wine cellar.

The kitchen has a range of cream Shaker-style units - Credit: Huntingfield Estates

The kitchen is well-fitted with a range of cream Shaker-style units, wooden worktops and a ceramic sink, plus an electric hob, high-level oven and space for a dishwasher and fridge/freezer. Garden access is provided by a door to the side.

Towards the rear of the property there is a garden room with two sets of bi-fold doors, making it extremely light and airy. A further floor-to-ceiling window lets in yet further light and offers lovely views over the garden.

Upstairs, a spacious landing leads on to the master bedroom, featuring built-in cupboards and an en suite shower room with a walk-in shower cubicle.

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Huntingfield Estates

One of the double bedrooms - Credit: Huntingfield

The recently renovated bathroom - Credit: Huntingfield Estates

There are three further double bedrooms on the first-floor along with a recently renovated bathroom, featuring underfloor heating, a luxurious roll-top bath and a separate walk-in shower.

Towards the rear of the landing a further staircase leads up to an attic room, complete with original beams and a Velux window, which would make a perfect study or children's room.

Outside, the property has a large garage and workshop as well as off-road side parking for one vehicle.

The rear garden is particularly large for a village property and mainly laid to lawn with mature hedging, trees and a herbaceous border.

For more information, contact Huntingfield Estates.

PROPERTY FACTS

Suffolk House, Stradbroke

Guide price: £795,000

Huntingfield Estates, 01728 724566

www.huntingfieldestates.co.uk