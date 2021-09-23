News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this listed Suffolk manor house for sale for £1.65m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM September 23, 2021   
High House Farm in Boulge near Woodbridge sits in over 8 acres and includes a pond

High House Farm, Boulge, is for sale for £1.65m - Credit: Rufus Owen

A former Suffolk manor house set in around 8.5 acres has come up for sale in Boulge, near Woodbridge, for £1.65m.

High House Farm, which is Grade II* listed and for sale with Clarke and Simpson, dates back to the 16th century – although much later additions have also been made.

Of particular note, according to Historic England, is its massive chimney stack, which features a moulded top with four octagonal flues.

There are also a number of period features inside, including exposed walls and ceiling timbers and brick floors.

High House Farm in Boulge near Woodbridge, Suffolk, is for sale and surrounded by countryside

The property enjoys a lovely rural setting - Credit: Rufus Owen

The kitchen/breakfast room with exposed timbers in this 5-bed Suffolk manor house for sale for £1.65m

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Rufus Owen

Country-style kitchen with dark wood and exposed beams in this 5-bed house for sale in Boulge, near Woodbridge, Suffolk

The country-style kitchen - Credit: Rufus Owen

Large living room in this former Suffolk manor house for sale in Boulge, near Woodbridge, for £1.65m

Inside the living room - Credit: Rufus Owen

The house itself is well laid out and arranged over three storeys, with a large entrance hall, sitting and dining rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and dressing room, believed to be the property's former staff quarters, as well as four further bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.

On the approach to the property there is a U-shape range of barns which include a traditional Suffolk barn featuring a storeroom, WC and fitted woodburning stove to the first floor, as well as several open-fronted cartlodges and a more modern barn-style building which was granted planning permission to provide additional storage in 2011.

Large en suite bathroom with freestanding bath in 5-bed Suffolk manor house for sale for £1.65m

The en suite to the master bedroom, once believed to be the staff quarters - Credit: Rufus Owen

Living room with timber detailing in a five-bed house for sale in Boulge, near Woodbridge, for £1.65m

The property is full of period details - Credit: Rufus Owen

High House Farm, in Boulge near Woodbridge, Suffolk, is for sale for £1.65m

High House Farm is set in over 8.5 acres - Credit: Rufus Owen

High House Farm in Boulge near Woodbridge sits in over 8 acres and includes a pond

High House Farm, Boulge, is for sale for £1.65m - Credit: Rufus Owen

The grounds at High House Farm extend to more than 8.5 
acres and also include an indoor swimming pool – which is now 
in a dilapidated state and in need of some TLC – as well as a former tennis court.

There is also a large pond, meadow area and an established wood, featuring specimen trees including walnut, willow, oak and silver birch.

Contact Clarke & Simpson for more information.

You may also want to watch:

PROPERTY FACTS
Boulge, near Woodbridge
Guide price: £1,650,000
Clarke and Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

