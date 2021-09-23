See inside this listed Suffolk manor house for sale for £1.65m

Published: 6:30 AM September 23, 2021

A former Suffolk manor house set in around 8.5 acres has come up for sale in Boulge, near Woodbridge, for £1.65m.



High House Farm, which is Grade II* listed and for sale with Clarke and Simpson, dates back to the 16th century – although much later additions have also been made.



Of particular note, according to Historic England, is its massive chimney stack, which features a moulded top with four octagonal flues.

There are also a number of period features inside, including exposed walls and ceiling timbers and brick floors.

The house itself is well laid out and arranged over three storeys, with a large entrance hall, sitting and dining rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.



The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and dressing room, believed to be the property's former staff quarters, as well as four further bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom.



On the approach to the property there is a U-shape range of barns which include a traditional Suffolk barn featuring a storeroom, WC and fitted woodburning stove to the first floor, as well as several open-fronted cartlodges and a more modern barn-style building which was granted planning permission to provide additional storage in 2011.

The grounds at High House Farm extend to more than 8.5

acres and also include an indoor swimming pool – which is now

in a dilapidated state and in need of some TLC – as well as a former tennis court.



There is also a large pond, meadow area and an established wood, featuring specimen trees including walnut, willow, oak and silver birch.

Contact Clarke & Simpson for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Boulge, near Woodbridge

Guide price: £1,650,000

Clarke and Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

