Look inside 'superbly presented' £1.65m home with own cinema room
- Credit: Justin Paget
Take a look around this substantial Grade II listed wing of a Georgian country house with its own wine cellar and cinema room.
On the market for £1.65 million, the five-bedroom property is the oldest part of Exning House in Newmarket, which forms part of the 3,000-acre Exning Estate, and dates back to 1734.
On the ground floor an impressive reception hall leads to a grand staircase.
Also on this floor you will find the drawing room, garden/dining room, and the kitchen.
The cinema room with Lutron mood lighting along with a games room/gym and a wine cellar can be found on the lower ground floor.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and comes with a high quality en suite bathroom and large dressing room.
The gardens are communal and include a tennis court which can be used by all residents and in all there is 8.34 acres of communal grounds.
Most Read
- 1 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
- 2 Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues
- 3 'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham
- 4 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Gillingham win
- 5 Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town
- 6 Gillingham 0-4 Ipswich Town: Class Town blow hosts away
- 7 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-0 win at Gillingham
- 8 New free walking app launched in Suffolk
- 9 Two Suffolk businesses named among most dog friendly in UK
- 10 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
The property also has four bathrooms and six reception rooms across the four floors.
Property agent James Barnett said: "The only way to describe this property is wow.
"The proportions from this period of architecture are so beautifully displayed it's a joy to show it and to see people's faces when they walk around.
"A manageable, albeit large, Georgian house in good condition set in large communal grounds providing a superb lock up and leave opportunity and a lovely base for entertaining."
More information can be found on Savills website.