Look inside 'superbly presented' £1.65m home with own cinema room

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:45 AM January 9, 2022
The property in Newmarket has its own cinema room and has a £1.65 million asking price

The property in Newmarket has its own cinema room and has a £1.65 million asking price - Credit: Justin Paget

Take a look around this substantial Grade II listed wing of a Georgian country house with its own wine cellar and cinema room. 

On the market for £1.65 million, the five-bedroom property is the oldest part of Exning House in Newmarket, which forms part of the 3,000-acre Exning Estate, and dates back to 1734.

The reception hall of the Newmarket property serves the first floor and leads to a grand stair case

The reception hall of the Newmarket property serves the first floor and leads to a grand stair case - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

On the ground floor an impressive reception hall leads to a grand staircase.

The modern kitchen is well presented in the Newmarket property

The modern kitchen is well presented in the Newmarket property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

Also on this floor you will find the drawing room, garden/dining room, and the kitchen.  

The cinema room with Lutron mood lighting along with a games room/gym and a wine cellar can be found on the lower ground floor. 

The cinema room in the Newmarket property

The cinema room in the Newmarket property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and comes with a high quality en suite bathroom and large dressing room. 

The gardens are communal and include a tennis court which can be used by all residents and in all there is 8.34 acres of communal grounds.

The large wine cellar on the lower ground floor

The large wine cellar on the lower ground floor - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

The property also has four bathrooms and six reception rooms across the four floors. 

Property agent James Barnett said: "The only way to describe this property is wow.

The Newmarket property is superbly presented 

The Newmarket property is superbly presented - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

"The proportions from this period of architecture are so beautifully displayed it's a joy to show it and to see people's faces when they walk around.

The gym/games room on the lower ground floor of the Newmarket property

The gym/games room on the lower ground floor of the Newmarket property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

"A manageable, albeit large, Georgian house in good condition set in large communal grounds providing a superb lock up and leave opportunity and a lovely base for entertaining."

More information can be found on Savills website

The grand stair case inside the property

The grand stair case inside the property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd


