Look inside 'superbly presented' £1.65m home with own cinema room

The property in Newmarket has its own cinema room and has a £1.65 million asking price - Credit: Justin Paget

Take a look around this substantial Grade II listed wing of a Georgian country house with its own wine cellar and cinema room.

On the market for £1.65 million, the five-bedroom property is the oldest part of Exning House in Newmarket, which forms part of the 3,000-acre Exning Estate, and dates back to 1734.

The reception hall of the Newmarket property serves the first floor and leads to a grand stair case - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

On the ground floor an impressive reception hall leads to a grand staircase.

The modern kitchen is well presented in the Newmarket property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

Also on this floor you will find the drawing room, garden/dining room, and the kitchen.

The cinema room with Lutron mood lighting along with a games room/gym and a wine cellar can be found on the lower ground floor.

The cinema room in the Newmarket property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and comes with a high quality en suite bathroom and large dressing room.

The gardens are communal and include a tennis court which can be used by all residents and in all there is 8.34 acres of communal grounds.

The large wine cellar on the lower ground floor - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

The property also has four bathrooms and six reception rooms across the four floors.

Property agent James Barnett said: "The only way to describe this property is wow.

The Newmarket property is superbly presented - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

"The proportions from this period of architecture are so beautifully displayed it's a joy to show it and to see people's faces when they walk around.

The gym/games room on the lower ground floor of the Newmarket property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd

"A manageable, albeit large, Georgian house in good condition set in large communal grounds providing a superb lock up and leave opportunity and a lovely base for entertaining."

More information can be found on Savills website.

The grand stair case inside the property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd



