Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:12 PM October 7, 2021   
Thorpeness village sign

Buyer demand - and property prices - are thriving in coastal areas of Suffolk like Thorpeness and Aldeburgh - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The property market in Suffolk is thriving, with the latest Homebuyer Hotspot Demand index ranking it third in England for buyer demand - that means the proportion of stock listed as already sold (either subject to contract or under offer) as a percentage of all stock listed for sale on property portals such as Rightmove.

But where are the most popular areas to buy?

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at estate agent Brown & Co which has offices in Bury St Edmunds and Norwich

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown & Co - Credit: JAMES BASS

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown & Co, said: “From our Suffolk office in Bury St Edmunds we’ve seen some strong activity over the past 18 months.

“The prime coastal areas in Suffolk (Southwold, Walberswick, Aldeburgh, Thorpeness) have been hotspots for many years but post-lockdown, sentiment has helped bolster demand further pushing prices ever upward.

The colourful row of seafront houses in the popular coastal town of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, UK on a sunn

Post-lockdown demand is boosting prices in prime coastal areas of Suffolk like Aldeburgh and Thorpeness - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“However, it is not just the coastal villages benefiting from the increased demand in rural locations. Saxmundham, Framlingham, Woodbridge and many others are all increasing in popularity. Suffolk has a lot to offer with mostly good links into London and good facilities."

"View of Woodbridge, Suffolk from east bank of Riover Deben."

More rural areas, such as Woodbridge, are also proving popular - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Data from Savills indicates that it's coastal and rural hotspots, in particular, that are fetching the highest prices.

Annual price growth in these areas has pushed Suffolk prices up by 12.2%, just behind Devon (+14.1%), Norfolk (+15.8%) and Cornwall (+16.5%).

Peter Ogilvie, residential director at estate agent Savills Ipswich

Peter Ogilvie, residential director at Savills Ipswich - Credit: Richard Marsham/Savills

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills in Ipswich, said: “For now, we continue to be in somewhat of a purple patch in terms of the market.

"The weight of demand from buyers looking to make lifestyle moves, coupled with an acute shortage of stock and record low interest rates, has translated into rapid price growth. And with market momentum expected to continue through to next year, there’s still plenty of opportunity for those who are considering listing their home."

But, he adds, pricing is key: "If set correctly properties will sell. Too high and buyers will stay away, even in the current climate."

Suffolk
Aldeburgh News
Framlingham News

