Could you take on this £1.25M 'doer-upper'?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM September 16, 2021   
This property is in need of a renovation - could you take it on?

This property is in need of a renovation - could you take it on? - Credit: Savills

A Georgian rectory is up for sale in north Suffolk, but the estate agent has warned it is in need of a "comprehensive renovation".

The five bedroom late Georgian old rectory in Horham, near Eye, comes with around nine acres of land most of which is private woodland.  

The garden is also in need of a clean up 

The garden is also in need of a clean up - Credit: Savills

Downstairs there is a large family kitchen with an oil-fired AGA. 

In three of the five bedrooms there are open fireplaces, while the master bedroom also has an en-suite. 

The property is set on nine acres of land

The property is set on nine acres of land - Credit: Savills

The former vicarage for St Mary's church also has three reception rooms and a study.

You may also want to watch:

These include a large drawing room which has an open fire place.

The dining room in the property

The dining room in the property - Credit: Savills

Outside the property there is a barn with the potential to be converted but would need planning permission. 

The garden features a disused swimming pool which is also in need of a renovation. 

The living room of the property 

The living room of the property - Credit: Savills

Property agent Tom Orford, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “The Old Rectory is a rare find. In need of comprehensive renovation, it is a lovely classic Georgian property – with great potential to create a stunning family home in a wonderful private setting.”

