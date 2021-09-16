Could you take on this £1.25M 'doer-upper'?
A Georgian rectory is up for sale in north Suffolk, but the estate agent has warned it is in need of a "comprehensive renovation".
The five bedroom late Georgian old rectory in Horham, near Eye, comes with around nine acres of land most of which is private woodland.
Downstairs there is a large family kitchen with an oil-fired AGA.
In three of the five bedrooms there are open fireplaces, while the master bedroom also has an en-suite.
The former vicarage for St Mary's church also has three reception rooms and a study.
These include a large drawing room which has an open fire place.
Outside the property there is a barn with the potential to be converted but would need planning permission.
The garden features a disused swimming pool which is also in need of a renovation.
Property agent Tom Orford, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “The Old Rectory is a rare find. In need of comprehensive renovation, it is a lovely classic Georgian property – with great potential to create a stunning family home in a wonderful private setting.”