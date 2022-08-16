News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk barn in need of revamp set for auction with £30k asking price

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:43 AM August 16, 2022
The barn is in Redlingfield in mid Suffolk

The barn is in Redlingfield in mid Suffolk - Credit: Auction House

This barn in a mid Suffolk village described as being "full of potential" is set to go under the hammer at auction next month.

Auction House is marketing the property, in Low Road in Redlingfield, with a guide price of between of £30,000 and £50,000.

The property has a guide price of between £30,000 and £50,000

The property has a guide price of between £30,000 and £50,000 - Credit: Auction House

The auctioneer described the barn as being "in need of comprehensive development" with a range of possible uses after a conversion.

Auction House said of the property: "Former forge located towards the centre of Redlingfield packed full of potential. The Forge presents an exciting opportunity for an incoming buyer to bring back to life a prominent building within the village."

It is set to go under the hammer on September 14

It is set to go under the hammer on September 14 - Credit: Auction House

It will be auctioned at 11am on Wednesday, September 14, with a buyer's premium fee of £900 including VAT due for the successful bidder.

