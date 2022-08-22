News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside stunning cottage in heart of 'sought after' Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:34 AM August 22, 2022
See inside this stunning detached cottage close to Framlingham

See inside this stunning detached cottage close to Framlingham - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

Take a look around this "delightful" four bedroom home in the heart of a "sought after" village, just a short drive from Framlingham. 

Located in Earl Soham, the extended detached cottage is on the market for £675,000. 

According to estate agents at Clarke and Simpson, who are marketing the property, Earl Soham is well "sought after" and benefits from a well respected primary school, doctors' surgery, butchers, delicatessen and village pub. 

On the ground floor of the property is the dining room which overlooks the nearby church and has a set of doors which lead to the kitchen/breakfast room with French doors to the rear courtyard. 

The sitting room

The sitting room - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

The dining room

The dining room - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

The kitchen benefits from a range of fitted base units with oak worktops incorporating a one and a half bowl single-drainer sink unit a shaped breakfast bar and space for an American style fridge freezer.

Off the kitchen/breakfast room is a utility room which has space for a washing machine and tumble dryer and access to loft and a toilet. 

Also on the ground floor is an office/family room, which has been described as a cosy room which has a built-in cupboard with oak flooring. 

The office which has stairs leading to the first floor

The office which has stairs leading to the first floor - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

The kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

One of the four bedrooms in the property

One of the four bedrooms in the property - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

Stairs in the office lead up to the first floor, which is where all four bedrooms can be found. 

The master bedroom benefits from a large en-suite bathroom and has a built in cupboard with television point and a cast fireplace and hearth. 

Outside the detached cottage

Outside the detached cottage - Credit: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

There is also a family bathroom on the first floor. 

