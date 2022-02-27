Seven small and quirky places to stay in Suffolk which are Instagram-friendly
Here are seven small houses and shepherds huts you can stay at in Suffolk using Airbnb.
1. Meadows Wagon
Where: Rendham, East Suffolk
Price: £80 a night
Meadows Wagon is a beautifully converted hay wagon, now a shepherd's hut, or perhaps even its fancier cousin - the showman's wagon.
Sleeping two, it has a table and wooden seating on one end and a double bed on the other, all hidden behind a traditional romantic curtain. The wagon also has a wood burner, a double hob, and a small kitchen worktop. There is electricity, but no Wi-Fi or running water.
Set on its own in four acres of meadow, Meadow's Wagon is still only a short 350-yard walk to the local village shop and cafe.
2. The Primrose Hut
Where: Gislingham, Suffolk
Price: £54 a night
The Primrose Hut is a fully insulated and heated shepherd's hut suitable for year-round inhabitation.
It is located along a one-track country lane on the edge of the village of Gislingham and has far-reaching views from its own terrace.
It is a great base for walking and cycling with lots of places of interest to visit and has three good pubs which serve food within a ten-minute drive.
3. The Black Dog Town Shack
Where: Bungay, Suffolk
Price: £35 a night
The Black Dog town Shack is a renovated and upcycled 1920 garage located in the market town of Bungay.
It has an ensuite shower room and basic kitchen facilities, offering warm, simple accommodation for couples and single guests.
Located on the edge of the town, it is within easy access to shops, cafes and amenities.
4. Shoemaker's Studio
Where: Wilby, Mid Suffolk
Price: £70 a night
Small, quaint and peaceful, the Shoemaker's Studio is a private secluded space that the hosts say "ideally suits a romantic getaway".
The space was originally the village shoemaker's shop but doesn't lack modern features, and is equipped with Wi-Fi, a fridge, a microwave, and a TV.
It sleeps four, having a mezzanine space with a double bed accessed by a ladder, and a second double bed in the living area.
5. Little Daisy
Where: Bedfield, Suffolk
Price: £85
Tucked away in the small village of Bedfield, Little Daisy offers a relaxed, tranquil setting for singles or couples perfect for exploring Suffolk.
The tiny house comes equipped with a simple kitchen and a fully-tiled walk-in shower with a heated towel rail and underfloor heating.
Inside the main room, there is a king-sized brass bed, a small area for hanging clothes, two comfortable chairs and a drop-leaf table that is ideal for sitting at for breakfast or working on your laptop.
6. The Tabernacle
Where: Halesworth, Suffolk
Price: Approx £66 a night
The Tabernacle was once a workshop of unknown origin, with interesting windows. It has been restored with reclaimed and sustainable materials into a tiny house people can stay in.
Its open plan living space has a four-poster bed, seats and tables and a small kitchen with a fridge, microwave and hob, while it also has a modern tiled shower room.
The Tabernacle is situated in a wildlife garden with its own dedicated outside space for you to sit and relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
7. The Old Barn Studio
Where: Framlingham
Price: £51 a night
Set less than 5 minutes from the centre of Framlingham, The Old Barn Studio is close to delicatessens, supermarkets and plenty of places to eat and drink out.
The building has all the mod cons and is equipped with a fridge, shower, microwave, Wi-Fi and a toilet.
The Old Barn Studio is south-facing and overlooks a shared garden. In addition, the studio has a small private area of decking which acts as a suntrap.