Seven small and quirky places to stay in Suffolk which are Instagram-friendly

Tiny houses are booming as a holiday option and Suffolk has loads of them — check out seven listed with Airbnb below - Credit: Airbnb

Here are seven small houses and shepherds huts you can stay at in Suffolk using Airbnb.

1. Meadows Wagon

Meadows Wagon in Rendham is a great example of a shepherd's hut or showman's cabin - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Rendham, East Suffolk

Price: £80 a night

Meadows Wagon is a beautifully converted hay wagon, now a shepherd's hut, or perhaps even its fancier cousin - the showman's wagon.

Sleeping two, it has a table and wooden seating on one end and a double bed on the other, all hidden behind a traditional romantic curtain. The wagon also has a wood burner, a double hob, and a small kitchen worktop. There is electricity, but no Wi-Fi or running water.

The interior of Meadows Wagon - Credit: Airbnb

Set on its own in four acres of meadow, Meadow's Wagon is still only a short 350-yard walk to the local village shop and cafe.

Look at their Instagram account @meadows_wagon for more info.

2. The Primrose Hut

The Primrose Hut in Gislingham - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Gislingham, Suffolk

Price: £54 a night

The Primrose Hut is a fully insulated and heated shepherd's hut suitable for year-round inhabitation.

It is located along a one-track country lane on the edge of the village of Gislingham and has far-reaching views from its own terrace.

The view from the Primrose Hut's deck - Credit: Airbnb

It is a great base for walking and cycling with lots of places of interest to visit and has three good pubs which serve food within a ten-minute drive.

3. The Black Dog Town Shack

The Black Dog Shack is located on the edge of Bungay - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Bungay, Suffolk

Price: £35 a night

The Black Dog town Shack is a renovated and upcycled 1920 garage located in the market town of Bungay.

It has an ensuite shower room and basic kitchen facilities, offering warm, simple accommodation for couples and single guests.

The Black Dog Shack has a basic kitchen and a bathroom. - Credit: Airbnb

Located on the edge of the town, it is within easy access to shops, cafes and amenities.

4. Shoemaker's Studio

The Shoemakers Studio in Wilby - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Wilby, Mid Suffolk

Price: £70 a night

Small, quaint and peaceful, the Shoemaker's Studio is a private secluded space that the hosts say "ideally suits a romantic getaway".

Inside the Shoemakers Studio - Credit: Airbnb

The space was originally the village shoemaker's shop but doesn't lack modern features, and is equipped with Wi-Fi, a fridge, a microwave, and a TV.

It sleeps four, having a mezzanine space with a double bed accessed by a ladder, and a second double bed in the living area.

5. Little Daisy

Little Daisy, in Bedfield - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Bedfield, Suffolk

Price: £85

Tucked away in the small village of Bedfield, Little Daisy offers a relaxed, tranquil setting for singles or couples perfect for exploring Suffolk.

The brass bed in little daisy - Credit: Airbnb

The tiny house comes equipped with a simple kitchen and a fully-tiled walk-in shower with a heated towel rail and underfloor heating.

Inside the main room, there is a king-sized brass bed, a small area for hanging clothes, two comfortable chairs and a drop-leaf table that is ideal for sitting at for breakfast or working on your laptop.

6. The Tabernacle

The Tabernacle, near Halesworth, Suffolk is built from reclaimed materials - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Halesworth, Suffolk

Price: Approx £66 a night

The Tabernacle was once a workshop of unknown origin, with interesting windows. It has been restored with reclaimed and sustainable materials into a tiny house people can stay in.

Its open plan living space has a four-poster bed, seats and tables and a small kitchen with a fridge, microwave and hob, while it also has a modern tiled shower room.

The interior living space of the Tabernacle - Credit: Airbnb

The Tabernacle is situated in a wildlife garden with its own dedicated outside space for you to sit and relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

7. The Old Barn Studio

The deck at the Old Barn Studio catches the sun - Credit: Airbnb

Where: Framlingham

Price: £51 a night

Set less than 5 minutes from the centre of Framlingham, The Old Barn Studio is close to delicatessens, supermarkets and plenty of places to eat and drink out.

The interior at the Old Barn Studio - Credit: Airbnb

The building has all the mod cons and is equipped with a fridge, shower, microwave, Wi-Fi and a toilet.

The Old Barn Studio is south-facing and overlooks a shared garden. In addition, the studio has a small private area of decking which acts as a suntrap.