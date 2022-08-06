News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside £715k mid Suffolk townhouse for sale after major revamp

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:30 PM August 6, 2022
The home is in Debenham in mid Suffolk

The home is in Debenham in mid Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

This four-bedroom townhouse in a mid Suffolk village has hit the market after undergoing a refurbishment three years ago.

The Old Library, in Gracechurch Street in Debenham, is being marketed by Suffolk estate agent Clarke & Simpson.

Inside the home being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Inside the home being marketed by Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

With a price tag of £715,000, the property features a 25-foot dining room, sizeable garden and is close to the village's amenities.

The property has a price tag of £715,000

The property has a price tag of £715,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Clarke & Simpson described Debenham as an "ever popular" and "picturesque" village, with close links to Ipswich, Stowmarket and the A14.

The estate agent described Debenham as an "ever popular" village

The estate agent described Debenham as an "ever popular" village - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The estate agent revealed the current owner revamped the home in 2019, "resulting in a wonderfully styled interior".

The home is a short drive from Ipswich and the A14

The home is a short drive from Ipswich and the A14 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS

Gracechurch Street, Debenham
Guide price: £715,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

