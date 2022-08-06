See inside £715k mid Suffolk townhouse for sale after major revamp

The home is in Debenham in mid Suffolk - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

This four-bedroom townhouse in a mid Suffolk village has hit the market after undergoing a refurbishment three years ago.

The Old Library, in Gracechurch Street in Debenham, is being marketed by Suffolk estate agent Clarke & Simpson.

With a price tag of £715,000, the property features a 25-foot dining room, sizeable garden and is close to the village's amenities.

Clarke & Simpson described Debenham as an "ever popular" and "picturesque" village, with close links to Ipswich, Stowmarket and the A14.

The estate agent revealed the current owner revamped the home in 2019, "resulting in a wonderfully styled interior".

PROPERTY FACTS

Gracechurch Street, Debenham

Guide price: £715,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

