Look inside 'immaculately renovated' £1.15m home with own cinema room

The property is located in a peaceful setting of Woodbridge and has a £1.15M price tag - Credit: Savills

See inside this stunning Woodbridge townhouse which comes with a £1.15 million price tag.

The three-bedroom home is located in the centre of Woodbridge and has been completely renovated and re-styled over the past year by its current owners.

The kitchen of the Woodbridge property - Credit: Savills

The property is laid out over three floors with the kitchen being found on the ground floor.

The bespoke Nicholas Anthony Siematic kitchen breakfast room has a large built in island, base and wall mounted high gloss units.

The living room in the Woodbridge property - Credit: Savills

A hallway off the kitchen leads to an oak staircase to the lower ground floor cinema/family room which has French doors out to the private courtyard.

Also on the lower ground floor is an air-conditioned gym which has a fitted sauna and steam room.

The Woodbridge property has an air-conditioned gym with sauna and steam room on the lower ground floor - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom is located on the first floor which has its own marble style en-suite shower room and steps up to a mezzanine second floor with en-suite bathroom.

There are a further two double bedrooms and a family bath/shower rooms on the first floor.

The Woodbridge property has three bedrooms which are all on the first floor - Credit: Savills

Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: "I was fascinated to look around the house which has been expertly renovated with great flair.

The cinema room of the property is located on the lower ground floor - Credit: Savills

"To find something so special in the very centre of Woodbridge yet with extensive garden and parking is remarkable."

The bar inside the cart lodge of the Woodbridge property - Credit: Savills



