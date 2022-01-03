News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside 'immaculately renovated' £1.15m home with own cinema room

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM January 3, 2022
The property is located in a peaceful setting of Woodbridge and has a £1.15M price tag

The property is located in a peaceful setting of Woodbridge and has a £1.15M price tag - Credit: Savills

See inside this stunning Woodbridge townhouse which comes with a £1.15 million price tag. 

The three-bedroom home is located in the centre of Woodbridge and has been completely renovated and re-styled over the past year by its current owners. 

The kitchen of the Woodbridge property

The kitchen of the Woodbridge property - Credit: Savills

The property is laid out over three floors with the kitchen being found on the ground floor. 

The bespoke Nicholas Anthony Siematic kitchen breakfast room has a large built in island, base and wall mounted high gloss units. 

The living room in the Woodbridge property

The living room in the Woodbridge property - Credit: Savills

A hallway off the kitchen leads to an oak staircase to the lower ground floor cinema/family room which has French doors out to the private courtyard. 

Also on the lower ground floor is an air-conditioned gym which has a fitted sauna and steam room. 

The Woodbridge property has an air-conditioned gym with sauna and steam room on the lower ground floor

The Woodbridge property has an air-conditioned gym with sauna and steam room on the lower ground floor - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom is located on the first floor which has its own marble style en-suite shower room and steps up to a mezzanine second floor with en-suite bathroom. 

There are a further two double bedrooms and a family bath/shower rooms on the first floor.

The Woodbridge property has three bedrooms which are all on the first floor

The Woodbridge property has three bedrooms which are all on the first floor - Credit: Savills

Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: "I was fascinated to look around the house which has been expertly renovated with great flair.

The cinema room of the property is located on the lower ground floor

The cinema room of the property is located on the lower ground floor - Credit: Savills

"To find something so special in the very centre of Woodbridge yet with extensive garden and parking is remarkable."

The bar inside the cart lodge of the Woodbridge property 

The bar inside the cart lodge of the Woodbridge property - Credit: Savills


