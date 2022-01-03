Look inside 'immaculately renovated' £1.15m home with own cinema room
- Credit: Savills
See inside this stunning Woodbridge townhouse which comes with a £1.15 million price tag.
The three-bedroom home is located in the centre of Woodbridge and has been completely renovated and re-styled over the past year by its current owners.
The property is laid out over three floors with the kitchen being found on the ground floor.
The bespoke Nicholas Anthony Siematic kitchen breakfast room has a large built in island, base and wall mounted high gloss units.
A hallway off the kitchen leads to an oak staircase to the lower ground floor cinema/family room which has French doors out to the private courtyard.
Also on the lower ground floor is an air-conditioned gym which has a fitted sauna and steam room.
The principal bedroom is located on the first floor which has its own marble style en-suite shower room and steps up to a mezzanine second floor with en-suite bathroom.
There are a further two double bedrooms and a family bath/shower rooms on the first floor.
Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: "I was fascinated to look around the house which has been expertly renovated with great flair.
"To find something so special in the very centre of Woodbridge yet with extensive garden and parking is remarkable."