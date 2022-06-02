Inside 'most incredible' £2m farmhouse with 'great character'
- Credit: Chris Rawlings/Savills
Take a look around this incredible £2million 16th century manor house with a substantial partly-converted barn in Grundisburgh.
The grade II listed six-bedroom home is set out across three floors and has a range of traditional outbuildings.
The house retains most of its period features including carved oak ceilings, studded walls, mullion and leaded windows.
According to Savills, which is marketing the property, it is "rare" for a property of such historical importance to come on to the market, particularly when it occupies such a stunning setting.
Access to the property is gained by an oak front door which leads to the entrance hall.
To one side is the study/library with fully fitted bookshelves and exposed timbers.
The drawing room lies beyond and benefits from an Inglenook fireplace, parquet flooring and door out to the gardens.
The dining room displays some of the finest beams in the house, a further Inglenook fireplace and oak wall panelling. A panelled door leads through to the kitchen/ breakfast room.
Inside the kitchen there is a granite worktops, wall mounted ovens and matching island with integral dishwasher.
Beyond the kitchen is an inner hall with storage cupboard, a large cloakroom, utility and an external door to the boiler room.
The principal bedroom features an arched brick fireplace and with an ensuite bathroom to one side.
The dressing room has a wall of panelled wardrobes.
The second bedroom is off the main landing with connecting door to a bathroom.
A side landing leads to a separate shower room, a bedroom with fireplace and walk in cloakroom and a further bedroom which also connects to the end bathroom.
The second floor is accessed off the main landing with the original oak stair leading to a fully plastered room with oak floorboards.
A side door leads through to four un-converted attic rooms which run the full length and breadth of the house and offers scope for further substantial accommodation if required and subject to planning.
Outside the property is a two-bedroom cottage which is arranged over two floors and has a utility room, bathroom, and well-fitted kitchen.
Savills property agent Tom Orford said: "This is one of the most incredible timber-framed houses I have seen in my 30 years in agency.
"The discreet village setting and beautiful gardens are enchanting."