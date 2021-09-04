The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021

Published: 12:00 PM September 4, 2021

The latest government house price data has been released, revealing the most expensive properties sold in Suffolk so far this year.

According to HM Land Registry, in the first half of 2021 there were 63 properties sold for more than £1million in the county — of which several were homes.

The most expensive home sold in Suffolk during that period was Broadwater, in Framlingham.

Mendham Priory, near Harleston in north Suffolk sold for just under £2.3million in March - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The nine bedroom early Georgian home was marketed by estate agent Savills and sold for just over £3million in February.

In the listing, the estate agent said: "Broadwater is believed to date from the 17th century with much of the structure thought to date from the 18th century.

"Constructed of white and red brick under a peg tiled and slate roof, it is listed Grade II. The house has numerous period features that includes deep sash windows with shutters, well proportioned reception rooms, working fireplaces and a geometric curving staircase lit by an octagonal lantern."

The only other property to sell for more than £3million was The Old Manor House in Kelsale.

The Old Manor House is a late 16th century manor house, set in 5.5acres of mature moated gardens and grounds.

According to HM Land Registry, it sold for £3million exactly in February — four times more than it cost when it last changed hands in 2000.

The third most expensive home to be sold this year, was The Old Manor House Museum in Honey Hill, Bury St Edmunds. It cost £2.4million in February.

A former museum, it dates from around 1735 and is Grade I listed. Between 1993 and 2006 it was used as a public museum. It returned to being a private house in 2007 and its collection has now moved to Moyes's Hall Museum in the town.

The fourth most expensive property was High Hall in Nettlestead, near Ipswich which was purchased for £2.3million in March.

Estate agents Strutt & Parker described the property as: "An extraordinary Grade II* listed Elizabethan country home positioned discreetly on the edge of Nettlestead village."

They added it is "believed to have once formed part of the Wentworth's estate and probably used as a hunting lodge because of its fine vantage points overlooking the surrounding countryside."

The fifth most expensive property sold during this period was Mendham Priory, near Harleston in north Suffolk.

The property, which even has its own railway, tunnel and engine, is set 27.5 acres and sold for just under £2.3million in March.

Mendham Priory, near Harleston in north Suffolk sold for just under £2.3million in March. It has a private railway - Credit: Strutt & Parker



