News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this pretty Woodbridge townhouse for sale for £650,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:53 PM October 14, 2021   
Pretty brick 19th century townhouse in Woodbridge, which is for sale for £650,000

Tanyard House, Woodbridge, is Grade II listed - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale in Woodbridge at a guide price of £650,000.

Tanyard House is nestled in a prime location in Woodbridge, just a few minutes’ walk from Thoroughfare, Market Hill and the riverside.

It was listed by Historic England in 1998 and is described as a “good quality, little-altered house” of the early 19th century. It is detached and constructed out of red brick in Flemish bond and has a Welsh slate roof with brick end stacks.

Modern sitting room with doors opening out on to courtyard garden in this listed townhouse for sale in Woodbridge

The sitting room, which overlooks the courtyard garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Stylish double bedroom in this 3-bed townhouse for sale in central Woodbridge

Inside one of three bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The interiors are modern yet in keeping with its period charm and include three good-sized bedrooms – including one on the ground floor, complete with en suite – and a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room.

The living room is light and airy and has bi-fold doors and a roof light, and there is also a snug for cosier evenings.

Bright light open-plan kitchen and living room in this Grade II listed townhouse for sale in Woodbridge

Inside the open-plan kitchen and living room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Modern kitchen/diner in this Grade II listed townhouse for sale in Woodbridge

Inside the dining area, leading into the kitchen - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Outside, the courtyard garden is a real sun trap in the summer months, and there is private parking for both residents and visitors.

Tanyard House is for sale with no onward chain.

For more information, contact selling agent Jackson-Stops.

PROPERTY FACTS
Tanyard House, Woodbridge
Guide price: £650,000
Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218
www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

You may also want to watch:

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon