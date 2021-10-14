See inside this pretty Woodbridge townhouse for sale for £650,000

Published: 2:53 PM October 14, 2021

A Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale in Woodbridge at a guide price of £650,000.

Tanyard House is nestled in a prime location in Woodbridge, just a few minutes’ walk from Thoroughfare, Market Hill and the riverside.



It was listed by Historic England in 1998 and is described as a “good quality, little-altered house” of the early 19th century. It is detached and constructed out of red brick in Flemish bond and has a Welsh slate roof with brick end stacks.

The sitting room, which overlooks the courtyard garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Inside one of three bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The interiors are modern yet in keeping with its period charm and include three good-sized bedrooms – including one on the ground floor, complete with en suite – and a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room.



The living room is light and airy and has bi-fold doors and a roof light, and there is also a snug for cosier evenings.

Inside the open-plan kitchen and living room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Inside the dining area, leading into the kitchen - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Outside, the courtyard garden is a real sun trap in the summer months, and there is private parking for both residents and visitors.



Tanyard House is for sale with no onward chain.



For more information, contact selling agent Jackson-Stops.

PROPERTY FACTS

Tanyard House, Woodbridge

Guide price: £650,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218

www.jackson-stops.co.uk

