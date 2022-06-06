News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stour Valley cottage that looks just like a tea caddy is for sale for £650k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:45 PM June 6, 2022
Brick built cottage which looks just like a tea caddy and is for sale in the Stour Valley for £650,000

Tea Caddy is uniquely designed to look just like a tea caddy

A two-bed cottage built to look just like a tea caddy has come up for sale close to the Suffolk-Essex border.

Tea Caddy in Higham, near Colchester, is for sale at a guide price of £650,000 and described as "one of the prettiest cottages that exists in the Stour Valley" by Savills' property agent Tom Orford - and it even inspired a miniature pottery version created by Lilliput Lane.

Lilliput Lane miniature version of Tea Caddy, a 2-bed caddy-shaped cottage for sale in the Stour Valley

The building is so iconic that Lilliput Lane even included it in its series of miniature pottery houses

The real Tea Caddy is believed to date back to 1818 and is Grade II listed. It is thought to have been built by the Wedgwood family for their staff gardener and occupies a quarter of an acre off Hadleigh Road in Higham, surrounded by stunning countryside.

Cosy yet modern sitting room in a unique 2-bed cottage for sale in Higham, near Colchester, for £650k

The cosy yet modern sitting room, which features Gothic-style windows

Beautiful ornate hand built kitchen inside Tea Caddy, a unique 2-bed cottage for sale in the Stour Valley

The hand-built kitchen

Bright modern reception space in Tea Caddy, a 2-bed cottage for sale in the Stour Valley for £650k

Inside the property is beautifully finished, with modern and bright interiors

Inside, the property is light and bright, with a principal bedroom and bathroom on the lower floor, as well as a useful utility space.

On the ground floor there is a second bedroom, bathroom and a home office which features circular worktops and cupboards.

Light bright reception space in Tea Caddy, a 2-bed cottage for sale near Colchester for £650,000

Inside the interiors are light and bright with distinctive curved walls

Modern and luxurious bathroom in a 2-bed cottage for sale in the Stour Valley, Suffolk, for £650k

Inside another of the bathrooms, which has a roll-top bath and separate shower

Home office area with bespoke curved desk and worktops at Tea Caddy, a 2-bed cottage for sale in Suffolk

Because of its curved design, the interiors feature bespoke worktops and desk spaces

The hand-built kitchen is located on the first floor and includes curved marble worktops as well as base-level storage units, an integrated fridge/freezer and an oven and the sitting room has an open fireplace, Gothic-style windows and shutters and wooden flooring.

And, outside, even the entrance to the cottage is pretty, too, as it's approached through a gate set into its very own holly hedge. A York stone path leads to the cottage itself, as well as brick-boarded flower beds, shaped box shrubs and lawned gardens, plus various shrubs and trees and a garden well with a pump.

Side view of Tea Caddy, a unique 2-bed cottage for sale off Hadleigh Road, Higham, for £650k

The property sits in around a quarter of an acre, with pretty lawned gardens

Timber-framed garage on the driveway of Tea Caddy, a unique 2-bed cottage for sale in the Stour Valley

There is a separate garage and plenty of off-road parking thanks to a gravelled drive

Tea Caddy also has a garage with a wood store and there is a further storage shed to the rear.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hadleigh Road, Higham
Guide price: £650,000
Savills, 01473 234800
www.savills.com

