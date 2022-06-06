Stour Valley cottage that looks just like a tea caddy is for sale for £650k
- Credit: Savills
A two-bed cottage built to look just like a tea caddy has come up for sale close to the Suffolk-Essex border.
Tea Caddy in Higham, near Colchester, is for sale at a guide price of £650,000 and described as "one of the prettiest cottages that exists in the Stour Valley" by Savills' property agent Tom Orford - and it even inspired a miniature pottery version created by Lilliput Lane.
The real Tea Caddy is believed to date back to 1818 and is Grade II listed. It is thought to have been built by the Wedgwood family for their staff gardener and occupies a quarter of an acre off Hadleigh Road in Higham, surrounded by stunning countryside.
Inside, the property is light and bright, with a principal bedroom and bathroom on the lower floor, as well as a useful utility space.
On the ground floor there is a second bedroom, bathroom and a home office which features circular worktops and cupboards.
The hand-built kitchen is located on the first floor and includes curved marble worktops as well as base-level storage units, an integrated fridge/freezer and an oven and the sitting room has an open fireplace, Gothic-style windows and shutters and wooden flooring.
And, outside, even the entrance to the cottage is pretty, too, as it's approached through a gate set into its very own holly hedge. A York stone path leads to the cottage itself, as well as brick-boarded flower beds, shaped box shrubs and lawned gardens, plus various shrubs and trees and a garden well with a pump.
Tea Caddy also has a garage with a wood store and there is a further storage shed to the rear.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hadleigh Road, Higham
Guide price: £650,000
Savills, 01473 234800
www.savills.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.