Huge barn conversion with 'magnificent' living space up for sale for £800k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:20 PM June 27, 2022
Black weather-boarded barn conversion in Little Bromley, near Manningtree, which is for sale for £800k

The Barn, Little Bromley, is Grade II listed and now up for sale - Credit: Fenn Wright

A Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale near Manningtree for £800,000.

The Barn in Little Bromley offers over 3,000 sq ft of living accommodation and includes a detached one-bedroom annex, secluded walled gardens and a plot of around a quarter of an acre.

The property is for sale with Fenn Wright and was granted listed status by Historic England in 1987. It is believed to date back to the 18th or 19th century and is timber-framed and weather-boarded using what Historic England describes as "re-used medieval timber".

Living room with huge vaulted ceiling in a Grade II listed barn conversion for sale near Manningtree

The main reception room with its huge vaulted ceiling - Credit: Fenn Wright

Timber and brick kitchen with bright blue Rayburn in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale near Manningtree

The kitchen features an eye-catching blue Rayburn - Credit: Fenn Wright

Kitchen/breakfast room with exposed brick and beams in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Fenn Wright

Kitchen with exposed brick and beams in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Little Bromley

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern yet in keeping with the style of the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

The ground-floor is centred around an open-plan reception hall which leads into a dining room on one side and the main sitting room on the other.

Fenn Wright describes the sitting room as a "magnificent" space, with an impressive vaulted ceiling which shows off the impressive oak frame and a double-height double-glazed window. 

Also leading off the entrance hall is a rear room which could be used as a reading room. It features a large picture window overlooking the rear garden and an oak door which leads into the study and there is also a cloakroom.

Living room with huge vaulted ceiling in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale near Manningtree

The main reception room with its huge vaulted ceiling - Credit: Fenn Wright

A L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room wraps around the barn and is fitted with wooden work surfaces and base and wall units as well as exposed timbers and a brick and tiled floor. The focal point of the room is its blue-coloured Rayburn, and there is also a useful utility space with a door leading outside to the front courtyard.

Upstairs, the first floor is accessed by two separate staircases, one of which is split-level and connects the dining room to the master suite, which includes a large bedroom with vaulted ceiling and lots of exposed timbers, as well as a separate dressing room with built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

A second staircase leads up from the entrance hall and splits again; one section leads up to the third bedroom and the other leads around to the main landing, where the second bedroom is, and both bedrooms are served by a well-fitted shower room.

Upstairs bedroom with vaulted ceiling in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale near Manningtree

One of the upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Fenn Wright

Upstairs bedroom in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Little Bromley near Manningtree for £800,000

The bedrooms offer lovely views over the surrounding gardens - Credit: Fenn Wright

Self-contained annex at The Barn, Little Bromley, which is for sale for £800k

The property also comes with a one-bedroom annex - Credit: Fenn Wright

Double bedroom in a 1-bed annex at The Barn, Little Bromley, which is for sale for £800k

The annex has a double bedroom as well as a sitting room and kitchen - Credit: Fenn Wright

At the side of the barn there is a detached, single-storey annex, which is in keeping with the rest of the property and features the same weather-boarded exterior, and exposed timbers and vaulted ceiling.

It includes a sitting room, complete with a 14ft high ceiling, as well as a well-fitted kitchen, double bedroom, and bath and shower room.

Off-road parking is provided by a courtyard area and detached double garage, which is fully powered. 

The private gardens include areas of lawn, a courtyard and the main, 'secret' garden which is secluded and enclosed by an old brick wall. 

For more information, contact Fenn Wright.

PROPERTY FACTS
Shop Road, Little Bromley
Guide price: £800,000
Fenn Wright, 01206 397222
www.fennwright.co.uk

