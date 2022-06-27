Huge barn conversion with 'magnificent' living space up for sale for £800k
- Credit: Fenn Wright
A Grade II listed barn conversion has come up for sale near Manningtree for £800,000.
The Barn in Little Bromley offers over 3,000 sq ft of living accommodation and includes a detached one-bedroom annex, secluded walled gardens and a plot of around a quarter of an acre.
The property is for sale with Fenn Wright and was granted listed status by Historic England in 1987. It is believed to date back to the 18th or 19th century and is timber-framed and weather-boarded using what Historic England describes as "re-used medieval timber".
The ground-floor is centred around an open-plan reception hall which leads into a dining room on one side and the main sitting room on the other.
Fenn Wright describes the sitting room as a "magnificent" space, with an impressive vaulted ceiling which shows off the impressive oak frame and a double-height double-glazed window.
Also leading off the entrance hall is a rear room which could be used as a reading room. It features a large picture window overlooking the rear garden and an oak door which leads into the study and there is also a cloakroom.
A L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room wraps around the barn and is fitted with wooden work surfaces and base and wall units as well as exposed timbers and a brick and tiled floor. The focal point of the room is its blue-coloured Rayburn, and there is also a useful utility space with a door leading outside to the front courtyard.
Upstairs, the first floor is accessed by two separate staircases, one of which is split-level and connects the dining room to the master suite, which includes a large bedroom with vaulted ceiling and lots of exposed timbers, as well as a separate dressing room with built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.
A second staircase leads up from the entrance hall and splits again; one section leads up to the third bedroom and the other leads around to the main landing, where the second bedroom is, and both bedrooms are served by a well-fitted shower room.
At the side of the barn there is a detached, single-storey annex, which is in keeping with the rest of the property and features the same weather-boarded exterior, and exposed timbers and vaulted ceiling.
It includes a sitting room, complete with a 14ft high ceiling, as well as a well-fitted kitchen, double bedroom, and bath and shower room.
Off-road parking is provided by a courtyard area and detached double garage, which is fully powered.
The private gardens include areas of lawn, a courtyard and the main, 'secret' garden which is secluded and enclosed by an old brick wall.
For more information, contact Fenn Wright.
PROPERTY FACTS
Shop Road, Little Bromley
Guide price: £800,000
Fenn Wright, 01206 397222
www.fennwright.co.uk
