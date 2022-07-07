Huge designer home with field views for sale near Ipswich for £950,000

The Birches, Offton, is for sale at a guide price of £950,000 - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

An individually designed five-bed home has come up for sale in Offton, a small hamlet near Ipswich, for £950,000.

The property was built in 2005 to a high standard and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as a number of lovely design features, including a curved oak staircase, vaulted ceiling in the hall and a raised garden room located off the well-fitted kitchen.

A spokesperson for Charles Wright Properties, selling the home, says: "A tremendous amount of time and thought has gone into the design and build of this home, which constantly has the owners smiling about it."

The garden room - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The sitting room is light-filled with lots of windows - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The property enjoys rural views but also benefits from underfloor heating to the ground floor, a fully wired entertainment system and double glazing. Good quality oak has been used throughout for the flooring and doors, which also adds to the finish.

The kitchen/breakfast room comprises a good range of cream-coloured Shaker-style units, as well as an integrated dishwasher and water filter system. It also has an island and a Rangemaster stove with a six-ring electric hob.

The modern, well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The entrance hall has a vaulted ceiling with stairs leading up - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor, two of which have en suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes. One of the other bedrooms also has a balcony, and the remaining bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom.

Outside, the property is approached by a five-bar gate and has a shingle driveway and double garage.

Inside one of the bedrooms, which has lots of space, a large window and fitted wardrobes - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The property sits in a plot of around 0.6 acres - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

To the immediate rear of the property there is an attractive patio bordered by flower beds and steps which lead up to the lawn garden. The gardens extend to just over an acre.

For more information, contact Charles Wright Properties.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Birches, Offton

Guide price: £950,000

Charles Wright Properties, 01394 446483

www.charleswrightproperties.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.



