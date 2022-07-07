Huge designer home with field views for sale near Ipswich for £950,000
- Credit: Charles Wright Properties
An individually designed five-bed home has come up for sale in Offton, a small hamlet near Ipswich, for £950,000.
The property was built in 2005 to a high standard and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as a number of lovely design features, including a curved oak staircase, vaulted ceiling in the hall and a raised garden room located off the well-fitted kitchen.
A spokesperson for Charles Wright Properties, selling the home, says: "A tremendous amount of time and thought has gone into the design and build of this home, which constantly has the owners smiling about it."
The property enjoys rural views but also benefits from underfloor heating to the ground floor, a fully wired entertainment system and double glazing. Good quality oak has been used throughout for the flooring and doors, which also adds to the finish.
The kitchen/breakfast room comprises a good range of cream-coloured Shaker-style units, as well as an integrated dishwasher and water filter system. It also has an island and a Rangemaster stove with a six-ring electric hob.
All five bedrooms are located on the first floor, two of which have en suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes. One of the other bedrooms also has a balcony, and the remaining bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom.
Outside, the property is approached by a five-bar gate and has a shingle driveway and double garage.
Most Read
- 1 'Inspiring and brilliant' Suffolk pilot, 21, died from an infected insect sting
- 2 Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes
- 3 Ex-Town duo sign for League One rivals
- 4 Suffolk school unveils plans for new fitness suite and cafe
- 5 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
- 6 Woman rescued after being swept out to sea off Suffolk coast
- 7 Much-loved Stowmarket shop to re-open at new premises
- 8 Inside Suffolk’s best café - where there’s a cake cupboard!
- 9 Tractor Girl Peake makes history with Saints move
- 10 Eight Town players with a point to prove in 2022/23
To the immediate rear of the property there is an attractive patio bordered by flower beds and steps which lead up to the lawn garden. The gardens extend to just over an acre.
For more information, contact Charles Wright Properties.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Birches, Offton
Guide price: £950,000
Charles Wright Properties, 01394 446483
www.charleswrightproperties.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.