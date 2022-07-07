News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Huge designer home with field views for sale near Ipswich for £950,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM July 7, 2022
Huge family home in the hamlet of Offton, near Ipswich, which is for sale for £950,000

The Birches, Offton, is for sale at a guide price of £950,000 - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

An individually designed five-bed home has come up for sale in Offton, a small hamlet near Ipswich, for £950,000.

The property was built in 2005 to a high standard and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as a number of lovely design features, including a curved oak staircase, vaulted ceiling in the hall and a raised garden room located off the well-fitted kitchen.

A spokesperson for Charles Wright Properties, selling the home, says: "A tremendous amount of time and thought has gone into the design and build of this home, which constantly has the owners smiling about it."

Raised garden room off the kitchen at The Birches, Offton, which is for sale for £950,000

The garden room - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Huge oak-floored sitting room with three windows in a 5-bed home for sale in Offton near Ipswich for £950,000

The sitting room is light-filled with lots of windows - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

The property enjoys rural views but also benefits from underfloor heating to the ground floor, a fully wired entertainment system and double glazing. Good quality oak has been used throughout for the flooring and doors, which also adds to the finish.

The kitchen/breakfast room comprises a good range of cream-coloured Shaker-style units, as well as an integrated dishwasher and water filter system. It also has an island and a Rangemaster stove with a six-ring electric hob.

Modern fitted kitchen with island in a 5-bed home for sale in Offton near Ipswich for £950k

The modern, well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Huge oak floored entrance hall with oak staircase at The Birches, Offton, which is for sale for £950,000

The entrance hall has a vaulted ceiling with stairs leading up - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

All five bedrooms are located on the first floor, two of which have en suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes. One of the other bedrooms also has a balcony, and the remaining bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom.

Outside, the property is approached by a five-bar gate and has a shingle driveway and double garage. 

Huge double bedroom with fitted wardrobes in a five-bed home for sale in Offton near Ipswich for £950k

Inside one of the bedrooms, which has lots of space, a large window and fitted wardrobes - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Huge lawn garden at the rear of The Birches, Offton, a 5-bed home for sale for £950,000

The property sits in a plot of around 0.6 acres - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Most Read

  1. 1 'Inspiring and brilliant' Suffolk pilot, 21, died from an infected insect sting
  2. 2 Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes
  3. 3 Ex-Town duo sign for League One rivals
  1. 4 Suffolk school unveils plans for new fitness suite and cafe
  2. 5 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
  3. 6 Woman rescued after being swept out to sea off Suffolk coast
  4. 7 Much-loved Stowmarket shop to re-open at new premises
  5. 8 Inside Suffolk’s best café - where there’s a cake cupboard! 
  6. 9 Tractor Girl Peake makes history with Saints move
  7. 10 Eight Town players with a point to prove in 2022/23

To the immediate rear of the property there is an attractive patio bordered by flower beds and steps which lead up to the lawn garden. The gardens extend to just over an acre.

For more information, contact Charles Wright Properties.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Birches, Offton
Guide price: £950,000
Charles Wright Properties, 01394 446483
www.charleswrightproperties.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.


Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton celebrates.

Football

'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
container ship Lowestoft Southwold

Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Leeds United's Leif Davis applauds the fans after the final whistle

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon