The three-storey townhouse in Long Melford is on the market with David Burr - Credit: David Burr

An elegant townhouse in the sought-after Suffolk village of Long Melford has come on to the market with David Burr.

The property is situated on The Drays, which is on the popular malt house development in the village.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, a spacious kitchen/dining room with Shaker style cupboards, a granite worktop and a quarry tiled floor, a utility room, a shower room and a WC.

The spacious sitting room - Credit: David Burr

On the first floor, there is a landing area, sitting room with bespoke alcove shelving, coal effect fireplace and granite hearth, dining room with large sash window which could be used as a fourth bedroom, and a study with a sash window.

The dining room, which could be used as a fourth bedroom - Credit: David Burr



On the second floor, there is a landing area, three bedrooms – two with sash windows – a bathroom with a corner bath, and a landing area with airing cupboard. The second bedroom includes fitted wardrobes with hanging and shelving space.

The garden has a patio area and well-stocked borders - Credit: David Burr



Outside, to the front of the property, there’s a driveway offering off-road parking which leads to the garage store. There’s also an allocated parking space opposite the property, with parking for visitors available.

To the rear of the property, there’s a paved seating area with well-stocked borders with trees and shrubs.

PROPERTY FACTS

5 The Drays, Long Melford

£400,000

David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk