Woodbridge home with cafe and store for sale for £1.6m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:53 AM April 30, 2021   
Photograph showing exterior of a house and shop with general goods items for sale outside under blue skies

A rare find: This seven-bedroom property, which comes with retail space and an established cafe, is for sale at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Fine & Country

A seven-bedroom home in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge, has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.6m - and with a shop and a cafe attached, it offers so much potential.

The Grade II listed home is currently on the market with Fine & Country and is believed to be one of four original manor houses in the village and dates back to the 1500s. 

For centuries the property has been used as a site of business and commerce and offers the potential to continue this legacy. 

Photograph showing inside a gift shop with beamed ceilings, wooden floors and counters and shelving units

The property has been a business for centuries, and also comes with a retail space at the front - Credit: Fine & Country

Photograph showing inside a coffee shop with large windows, tables, serving counter and shelving space

The property also comes with an established cafe and retail space - Credit: Fine & Country

Its charming period details, which include high ceilings, wooden floors and timber beams, lends itself to a number of attractive options, including as a boutique hotel, wedding venue or even a restaurant, although there’s also plenty of potential to develop and renovate it as a residential property in its own right – subject to the necessary permissions.

Currently, the property includes a large shop at the front which connects to an established coffee shop, fitted with kitchen units, an open fireplace and plenty of retail space. Towards the rear there is a two-storey store and a workshop, which offers further potential to become a studio.

Photograph showing large entrance hall with wooden enclosed staircase leading up, and patterned tiled floor

Inside this seven-bedroom property in Grundisburgh, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Fine & Country

Photograph showing a dining room with large brick-built hearth, beamed ceiling and table and chairs to seat 8

Inside one of the reception rooms, at this seven-bedroom period home in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge, which is for sale at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Fine & Country

The main house is accessed by a lovely wooden door at the rear, which features beautiful stained glass detailing and opens into an entrance hall. 

There is a drawing room, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor, all of which are of a good size and include various charming details including a bay window in the drawing room, a marble feature fireplace in the sitting room and an impressive brick hearth in the dining room.

Photograph of a large reception room with wood panelled floor, timber framed windows and huge brick hearth

Inside one of the reception rooms at this seven-bedroom period home in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge, which is for sale at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Fine & Country

Photograph of a large white room with timber beams, a cast iron fireplace and black wood panelled floors

The property is Grade II listed and thought to be around 500 years old - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen is well-fitted with a good range of units, lots of beams and space for a cooker, while a separate utility room offers an additional place to put a washing machine, tumble dryer and freezer. There is also a ground-floor shower room.

Upstairs, there are seven bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom, most of which have lovely period details, although some layout changes might make better use of the space.

Exterior photograph of a brick-built farmhouse-style building with period details and a tall chimney with lawns in front

The Gables, Grundisburgh, is for sale at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Fine & Country

Photograph of the outside of brick-built farmhouse-style building with lawns and a path leading up to it

The property is situated in good-sized grounds, which are mostly laid to lawn with a stream marking the boundary - Credit: Fine & Country

You may also want to watch:

Bedroom one, which has its own dressing area, is adjacent to a good size bathroom and offers the potential to be converted into one en suite master. 

Bedroom two retains an inglenook fireplace, exposed beams and original oak flooring, while a spiral oak staircase leads up to a large loft area with a window overlooking the garden.

Aerial photograph showing an L-shaped building set in grassy lawns with roads to the side

The seven-bedroom property is for sale at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Fine & Country

The second floor is more or less split-level, with three bedrooms on one level and a further four accessed by a small staircase.

There is further potential to convert bedroom four into an en suite, as it currently includes a walk-in cupboard, and three remaining bedrooms are well-sized, with lovely views over the village green and the church. There is also a small kitchenette.

The grounds are mostly laid to lawn and there is a small stream setting part of the boundary, as well as plenty of off-road parking and access to a substantial barn.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Green, Grundisburgh
Guide price: £1,600,000
Fine & Country, 01394 446007, fineandcountry.com

