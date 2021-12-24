See inside this pretty Snape cottage for sale for over half a million

A three-bedroom cottage believed to be part of a former granary building has come up for sale in Snape for over half a million pounds.

The Granary is for sale with Clarke and Simpson for £550,000 and believed to have been the original granary for neighbouring Snape Hall, a 16th century long house.

The property offers spacious accommodation, particularly on the ground floor, where there is a large open-plan living area overlooking the front garden and a brick inglenook fireplace, which houses a wood-burning stove.

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The dining area, which is part of the open-plan living space - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

There is an Aga in the breakfast room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside one of the three bedrooms - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

A separate garden room connects the cottage to the neighbouring property and has south-facing bi-fold doors that open out on to the rear patio, as well as a skylight and a handy shelved alcove.

Also on the ground floor is a breakfast room with an Aga and a well-fitted kitchen, complete with several integrated appliances. There is also a utility room and a downstairs cloakroom, while the property's three bedrooms and bathroom are located on the first floor.

The modern, well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The Granary, Snape, is on the market at a guide price of £550,000 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The property sits in grounds of around a third of an acre - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Clarke and Simpson say that the property appears in very good order throughout, and in recent years has been refurbished and furnished with new plumbing and electrics.

Outside there is ample parking and access to a double cart lodge, which is fully powered.

The grounds extend to around a third of an acre, and the main garden sits to the east of the cottage. It is very private as it's enclosed by a combination of walls, fencing and hedging. Although it is mainly laid to lawn, it also has a vegetable garden and barbecue and patio area, as well as a garden shed and log cabin.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Road, Snape

Guide price: £550,000

Clarke and Simpson, 01728 571031

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

