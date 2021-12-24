News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this pretty Snape cottage for sale for over half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM December 24, 2021
View of The Granary, Snape, a 3-bed cottage for sale for £550,000

The property offers ample off-road parking - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

A three-bedroom cottage believed to be part of a former granary building has come up for sale in Snape for over half a million pounds.

The Granary is for sale with Clarke and Simpson for £550,000 and believed to have been the original granary for neighbouring Snape Hall, a 16th century long house.

The property offers spacious accommodation, particularly on the ground floor, where there is a large open-plan living area overlooking the front garden and a brick inglenook fireplace, which houses a wood-burning stove.

Cosy sitting room with huge brick inglenook fireplace in a 3-bed home for sale in Snape, Suffolk

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Cosy dining area with table and chairs in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Snape, Suffolk, for £550,000

The dining area, which is part of the open-plan living space - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Quaint cottage-style breakfast room with cream-coloured Aga in a 3-bed home for sale in Snape

There is an Aga in the breakfast room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Double bedroom with sloping eaves and exposed timbers at a 3-bed cottage for sale in Snape, Suffolk

Inside one of the three bedrooms - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

A separate garden room connects the cottage to the neighbouring property and has south-facing bi-fold doors that open out on to the rear patio, as well as a skylight and a handy shelved alcove.

Also on the ground floor is a breakfast room with an Aga and a well-fitted kitchen, complete with several integrated appliances. There is also a utility room and a downstairs cloakroom, while the property's three bedrooms and bathroom are located on the first floor.

Modern well-fitted kitchen in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Snape, Suffolk, for £550,000

The modern, well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Modern kitchen with white base and wall units in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Snape, Suffolk

The kitchen is well-fitted and modern - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Pretty brick cottage with shingle drive in Snape, Suffolk, which is for sale for £550,000

The Granary, Snape, is on the market at a guide price of £550,000 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Large lawn garden at a 3-bedroom cottage for sale in Snape, Suffolk, for £550,000

The property sits in grounds of around a third of an acre - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Clarke and Simpson say that the property appears in very good order throughout, and in recent years has been refurbished and furnished with new plumbing and electrics.

Outside there is ample parking and access to a double cart lodge, which is fully powered.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  2. 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
  3. 3 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
  1. 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
  2. 5 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  3. 6 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
  4. 7 The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town
  5. 8 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
  6. 9 KOA podcast: First impressions of McKenna and players who could thrive now
  7. 10 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree

The grounds extend to around a third of an acre, and the main garden sits to the east of the cottage. It is very private as it's enclosed by a combination of walls, fencing and hedging. Although it is mainly laid to lawn, it also has a vegetable garden and barbecue and patio area, as well as a garden shed and log cabin.

Contact Clarke and Simpson for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Road, Snape
Guide price: £550,000
Clarke and Simpson, 01728 571031
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day

Christmas

Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon