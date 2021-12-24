See inside this pretty Snape cottage for sale for over half a million
- Credit: Clarke and Simpson
A three-bedroom cottage believed to be part of a former granary building has come up for sale in Snape for over half a million pounds.
The Granary is for sale with Clarke and Simpson for £550,000 and believed to have been the original granary for neighbouring Snape Hall, a 16th century long house.
The property offers spacious accommodation, particularly on the ground floor, where there is a large open-plan living area overlooking the front garden and a brick inglenook fireplace, which houses a wood-burning stove.
A separate garden room connects the cottage to the neighbouring property and has south-facing bi-fold doors that open out on to the rear patio, as well as a skylight and a handy shelved alcove.
Also on the ground floor is a breakfast room with an Aga and a well-fitted kitchen, complete with several integrated appliances. There is also a utility room and a downstairs cloakroom, while the property's three bedrooms and bathroom are located on the first floor.
Clarke and Simpson say that the property appears in very good order throughout, and in recent years has been refurbished and furnished with new plumbing and electrics.
Outside there is ample parking and access to a double cart lodge, which is fully powered.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
- 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
- 3 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
- 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
- 5 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
- 6 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
- 7 The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town
- 8 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
- 9 KOA podcast: First impressions of McKenna and players who could thrive now
- 10 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
The grounds extend to around a third of an acre, and the main garden sits to the east of the cottage. It is very private as it's enclosed by a combination of walls, fencing and hedging. Although it is mainly laid to lawn, it also has a vegetable garden and barbecue and patio area, as well as a garden shed and log cabin.
Contact Clarke and Simpson for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Road, Snape
Guide price: £550,000
Clarke and Simpson, 01728 571031
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.