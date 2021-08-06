1930s Thorpeness apartment with amazing sea views is for sale

Published: 2:49 PM August 6, 2021

The apartment is believed to date back to the 1930s - Credit: Fine & Country

A first floor apartment with two bedrooms and views overlooking the sea at Thorpeness has come up for sale.



4B The Headlands is for sale with Fine & Country at a guide price of £375,000 and is part of a small low-rise block of properties which is believed to date back to the 1930s – all of which enjoy pretty views and access to the beach by a communal garden.

The properties enjoy communal gardens - Credit: Fine & Country

The gardens overlook the beach - Credit: Fine & Country

This two-bed apartment has access to Thorpeness beach through a communal garden - Credit: Fine & Country

A path from the apartment leads down to the sea - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is accessed by a communal entrance, which it shares with other first and second floor apartments, and is arranged on one level.

Accommodation includes a lobby, entrance hall and open-plan living area, which also offers space for a dining table. The living room benefits from a lovely panorama over the sea.



Elsewhere, the kitchen and shower rooms are both modern and well-fitted and the bedrooms are well-proportioned.

Inside the double bedroom - Credit: Fine & Country

Inside the well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Fine & Country

The living room includes a feature fireplace and built-in alcove bookshelves - Credit: Fine & Country

The master has access to two built-in wardrobes and is front-facing to take in views over the sea, while the second bedroom is tucked away towards the rear of the apartment.



Double-glazed windows and gas-fired central heating are all included, and Fine & Country says that the property would be an ideal permanent or even second home, owing to its gorgeous outlook.

Contact Fine & Country on 01394 446007 for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Headlands, Thorpeness

Guide price: £375,000

Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com

