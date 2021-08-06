1930s Thorpeness apartment with amazing sea views is for sale
- Credit: Fine & Country
A first floor apartment with two bedrooms and views overlooking the sea at Thorpeness has come up for sale.
4B The Headlands is for sale with Fine & Country at a guide price of £375,000 and is part of a small low-rise block of properties which is believed to date back to the 1930s – all of which enjoy pretty views and access to the beach by a communal garden.
The property is accessed by a communal entrance, which it shares with other first and second floor apartments, and is arranged on one level.
Accommodation includes a lobby, entrance hall and open-plan living area, which also offers space for a dining table. The living room benefits from a lovely panorama over the sea.
Elsewhere, the kitchen and shower rooms are both modern and well-fitted and the bedrooms are well-proportioned.
The master has access to two built-in wardrobes and is front-facing to take in views over the sea, while the second bedroom is tucked away towards the rear of the apartment.
Double-glazed windows and gas-fired central heating are all included, and Fine & Country says that the property would be an ideal permanent or even second home, owing to its gorgeous outlook.
Contact Fine & Country on 01394 446007 for more details.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Headlands, Thorpeness
Guide price: £375,000
Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com
