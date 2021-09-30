Six-bedroom family home near Felixstowe for sale for £750,000
- Credit: Fine & Country
A six-bedroom family home in Trimley St Mary has come on to the market at a guide price of £750,000.
The Limes is a characterful and charming property and has “a myriad of nooks and crannies – superb for hide and seek!” according to the current owners, so it’s ideal for families with young children.
On the ground floor in the detached house, there’s a welcoming reception hall, three reception rooms, a study, a large breakfast room, two utility rooms, two pantries and a cloakroom. On the lower ground floor, there’s a wine cellar.
Upstairs on the first floor, there are six bedrooms, one with a dressing room and another with a walk-in wardrobe, study, bathroom, shower room and airing cupboard.
Outside there’s a large garden, which wraps around the rear of the property and offers separate areas for entertaining.
The front of the property is private, with mature shrubbery bordering the edges and plenty of parking for several vehicles.
The mainly Victorian house is in the heart of old Trimley, next to the Domesday Book Church of St Mary. There are farm shops, a convenience store, a village hall and a pub nearby, plus local walks to enjoy. The village train station has hourly services to Felixstowe and Ipswich, and there is a regular bus service.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Limes, Trimley St Mary
Guide price: £750,000
Fine and Country, 01473 289700, fineandcountry.com