Six-bedroom family home near Felixstowe for sale for £750,000

Published: 12:00 AM September 30, 2021   
A house viewed from above, it has shrubbery and a driveway to the front

The Limes in Trimley St Mary - Credit: Fine & Country

A six-bedroom family home in Trimley St Mary has come on to the market at a guide price of £750,000. 

The Limes is a characterful and charming property and has “a myriad of nooks and crannies – superb for hide and seek!” according to the current owners, so it’s ideal for families with young children. 

A reception room with navy blue sofas, green cushions and beamed ceiling

One of three reception rooms at The Limes - Credit: Fine & Country

On the ground floor in the detached house, there’s a welcoming reception hall, three reception rooms, a study, a large breakfast room, two utility rooms, two pantries and a cloakroom. On the lower ground floor, there’s a wine cellar. 

A bedroom with bed, lamp, window and dressing table

One of six bedrooms at The Limes - Credit: Fine & Country

A bathroom with rolltop bath and toilet

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Fine & Country

Upstairs on the first floor, there are six bedrooms, one with a dressing room and another with a walk-in wardrobe, study, bathroom, shower room and airing cupboard.  

A garden with lawn, trees, a plant, and table and chairs

The garden wraps around the rear of the property - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside there’s a large garden, which wraps around the rear of the property and offers separate areas for entertaining.

Shrubbery on the edges of the photo, with a front door seen through the middle

There is shrubbery to the front of the property, which keeps it private - Credit: Fine & Country

  

You may also want to watch:

The front of the property is private, with mature shrubbery bordering the edges and plenty of parking for several vehicles. 

The mainly Victorian house is in the heart of old Trimley, next to the Domesday Book Church of St Mary. There are farm shops, a convenience store, a village hall and a pub nearby, plus local walks to enjoy. The village train station has hourly services to Felixstowe and Ipswich, and there is a regular bus service. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
The Limes, Trimley St Mary 
Guide price: £750,000
Fine and Country, 01473 289700, fineandcountry.com 

Felixstowe News

