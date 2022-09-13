News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge period home with outdoor pool for sale for £1.1m 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:02 PM September 13, 2022
Huge Georgian country house off High Street, Bildeston, which is on the market with David Burr for £1.1m

A huge Georgian home has come up for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for £1.1m - Credit: David Burr

A tucked away home in need of modernisation has come up for sale in Bildeston in Suffolk for £1.1m. 

The Lodge dates back to the Georgian period and is of considerable character, although fortunately it’s not listed so could be altered and extended, subject to the appropriate consents being sought.

It sits in around 1.8 acres, including what selling agents David Burr describe as “exceptional park-like gardens.” They measure over 600ft in depth and are enclosed by a brook. There is also the added bonus of a heated swimming pool.  

Large drawing room with a bay window in a 4-bed Georgian home for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for £1.1m

Inside the impressive drawing room - Credit: David Burr

Large drawing room with high ceilings in a 4-bed Georgian home for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for £1.1m

The property is Georgian in style with high ceilings and large windows - Credit: David Burr

The house is tucked behind the high street and has a grand entrance featuring an impressive portico with twin Tuscan columns. Inside, it is in good order throughout, although the décor is traditional - very much in keeping with the original style of the house - so new owners may wish to update it. 

Accommodation includes an entrance hall with stairs rising to the first floor and to the left a magnificent drawing room. It is well-proportioned and rich in period features, including high ceilings and deep skirting as well as a seated bay window with sash windows and shutters.  

At one end of the room there is an electric fireplace set into a marble surround and at the other, a range of bespoke display cabinets. Double doors also open out onto a terrace, with all the windows enjoying lovely views of the grounds. 

Dining room with black and white tiled floor in a 4-bed Georgian home for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for sale for £1.1m

The dining room - Credit: David Burr

Fitted kitchen in a 4-bed Georgian home for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for £1.1m

The fitted kitchen - Credit: David Burr

Located on the other side of the hall is a good-sized dining room, which has a connecting door to the reception hall and sitting room, which also open out on to the terrace. 

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a matching range of base and wall level units with work surfaces over the top, as well as a double sink with a mixer tap, four-ring electric NEFF hob and plenty of storage. It is also fitted with a double oven and has space and plumbing for a dishwasher and free-standing fridge/freezer, while further storage room can be found in the utility space at the centre of the property. 

There is also a separate boot room and cloakroom on the ground floor and the garden room is a bright and airy addition, leading out to a terrace on each side. 

Galleried landing space with study in a 4-bed Georgian home for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for £1.1m

The galleried landing has space for a study at the top - Credit: David Burr

The rear of The Lodge, a 4-bed Georgian home for sale in Bildeston near Ipswich for £1.1m

The rear of The Lodge, Bildeston, which is on the market for £1.1m - Credit: David Burr

The first floor landing is galleried and provides room for a study before leading on to four good-sized bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and separate shower room. The master suite is particularly lovely because it has the added benefit of a walk-in wardrobe. 

Outside, the property is approached by a long and sweeping pebble driveway and then over a red-brick bridge. It is idyllic and secluded, with lots of off-road parking and areas of lawn interspersed with mature trees. 

The Lodge also has access to a fully powered double garage with a cloakroom inside, but a spokesperson for David Burr says that its formal gardens “are undoubtedly one of its finest attributes.”  

View towards The Lodge in Bildeston, near Ipswich, a four-bed Georgian house for sale for £1.1m

The Lodge is situated in grounds of almost 1.8 acres - Credit: David Burr

Grounds surrounding The Lodge in Bildeston which has a swimming pool and is for sale for £1.1m

The grounds feature a heated swimming pool - Credit: David Burr

They include sprawling expanses of lawns which sit parallel to the brook, the heated pool and pool house and a “staggering variety of specimen trees”, including maple, willow, olive and several fruit varieties. Open countryside sits just beyond the boundary. 

For more information, contact David Burr. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
High Street, Bildeston 
Guide price: £1,100,000 
David Burr, 01787 883144 
www.davidburr.co.uk 

