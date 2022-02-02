Data from HM Land Registry has revealed the most expensive houses sold in Suffolk last year.

According to the registry, there were 123 properties sold for more than £1 million in the county of which dozens were private homes.

Here are the seven most expensive properties sold in the county in 2021.

1. Denston Hall

Denston Hall, in the village of Denston near Bury St Edmunds, was the most expensive house on the list with a sale price of £16,560,000.

For this money, the buyer got a stately home with history dating back to the 16th century.

While the main house was rebuilt in the early 18th century, a number of 16th century buildings set behind the property are included.

2. Broadwater

The second most expensive house sold in the county is known as Broadwater, and is located near Framlingham.

Equipped with nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 40 acres of land for £3,025,000, the early Georgian house also has a collection of outbuildings including two modern barns and a cottage.

In the listing, the estate agent said: "Broadwater is believed to date from the 17th century with much of the structure thought to date from the 18th century.

"Constructed of white and red brick under a peg tiled and slate roof, it is listed Grade II. The house has numerous period features that include deep sash windows with shutters, well-proportioned reception rooms, working fireplaces, and a geometric curving staircase lit by an octagonal lantern."

3. Old Manor House

Coming in third was the Old Manor House in Kelsale, which sold for £3 million – exactly four times the price the property sold for in 2000.

The Old Manor House is a late 16th century building set in 5.5acres of mature gardens and grounds.

Inside its timber-clad frame, the house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and six reception rooms over a floorplan of approximately 8,000 sq ft.



Outside it also has a swimming pool.

4. The Battlies

The Battlies in Rougham - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The fourth most expensive house to sell in Suffolk was The Battlies, located in Rougham near Bury St Edmunds.

Cost £2.5 million, the property has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and six reception rooms and is set in more than 7 acres of land.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker said the early 16th century property was "welcoming", "elegantly finished throughout", and "ideal for multi-generational living."

5. Manor House Museum

The Manor House Museum in Bury St Edmunds, when it was in service as the council chambers of Bury Town Council. - Credit: Daniel De Silva

The Manor House Museum, in Bury St Edmunds, sold for £2.4 million. It was described by agents Savills as "one of the finest historic townhouses in East Anglia."

Built by the first Earl of Bristol in the early 16th century, the building has been used as a prep school in the past and was been converted into a museum in the 1990s.

However, the house was returned to private use in 2006.

6. High Hall

High Hall, in Nettlestead - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The sixth most expensive house was High Hall, in the village of Nettlestead to the north-west of Ipswich.

A towering Grade II Listed Elizabethan country home, High Hall has eight bedrooms, a library, and a grand hall – along with a drawing room which is accessed through a secret door.

High Hall sold for £2.3 million in March.

7. Mendham Priory

Mendham Priory - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Located near Harleston in north Suffolk, Mendham Priory is believed to date from the early 19th century.

Approached via a long gravel driveway and coming equipped with more than 27 acres of land, the house is built of white brick and has a fine Roman Doric porch on two pairs of fluted columns. It also commands has superb views over the Waveney Valley.

The property – which even has its own railway, tunnel, and engine – sold for just under £2.3 million last March.

