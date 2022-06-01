Huge family home described as a 'real Suffolk gem' up for sale for £1.1m
- Credit: Fine & Country
A five-bedroom period home dating back to the mid-16th century has come up for sale in Sproughton, near Ipswich, for £1.1m.
The Old Lodge is for sale with Fine & Country who describe it as a "real Suffolk gem." It is of a partial timber frame construction, with later additions from the 18th and 19th centuries. More recently, it has been sympathetically refurbished to offer good-sized rooms and flexible family accommodation, extending to around 3,000 sq ft.
Surprisingly the building is not listed, despite its age and wealth of original features, which include a bread oven, oak timbers, feature fireplaces and large sash windows.
Highlights include the large kitchen/breakfast room, which is heavily timbered and considered the heart of the house, as well as the drawing and sitting rooms, which each have feature fireplaces.
There is also a separate utility room, study and garden room.
Upstairs the master bedroom has an en suite shower room and the remaining four bedrooms are accessed off the central landing, which also has a second staircase leading up from the garden room.
The family bathroom, also on this floor, is well-fitted, with a large jacuzzi-style bath, large double shower and twin wash basins.
Outside, The Old Lodge occupies a plot of around a third of an acre and has a shingle area to the front which provides parking for up to eight vehicles.
There is a large patio at the rear and the rest of the gardens are mainly laid to lawn, with mature flower and shrub borders, a vegetable garden and well-stocked flower borders with plenty of pathways. There are also two pergolas, two timber sheds and pleasant views towards the River Gipping.
For more information, contact Fine & Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Lane, Sproughton
Guide price: £1,100,000
Fine & Country, 01473 289700
www.fineandcountry.com
