See inside this converted post office up for sale for £425,000
- Credit: Clarke and Simpson
A former village post office converted into a 'first class' four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Little Glemham near Saxmundham.
The property is listed for sale for offers in excess of £425,000 with Clarke and Simpson and is Grade II listed and Georgian in style.
Inside, the downstairs living accommodation is spacious and free-flowing. The large kitchen is fitted with a matching range of wall and base units, as well as roll-top work surfaces and plenty of space for all your essential appliances, including a space large enough for a Rangemaster stove and there is an integrated dishwasher.
From the kitchen a set of double doors lead into a good-sized breakfast room and then into the sitting room, which has a cosy wood-burning stove set into an inglenook fireplace.
There is also a separate formal dining room, a second living room in what was the former post office and a hobbies room, which is kitted out with a range of work stations and has French doors leading outside.
On the first floor there is a good-sized master bedroom, which has an en suite shower room and a storage cupboard set into the eaves.
The three remaining bedrooms are also all good-sized doubles with plenty of storage and lead off a large landing area, which could be used as a study or as a reading/library area. There is also a family bathroom.
Outside, the garden is enclosed by a red brick wall and is mainly laid to lawn with a terrace and two seating areas.
The property also has a handy covered porch, gardener's WC and a double garage.
For more information, contact Clarke and Simpson.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Little Glemham
Offers in excess of £425,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
