News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Huge Georgian rectory goes up for sale for £1.65m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:04 PM October 11, 2022
The Old Rectory in Palgrave is on the market for £1.65m

The Old Rectory in Palgrave is on the market for £1.65m - Credit: Bedfords

A huge Georgian rectory has come up for sale in Palgrave near the Norfolk-Suffolk border for £1,650,000, offering beautifully presented living spaces and more than half an acre of grounds. 

The Old Rectory is for sale with Bedfords and has been lived in and maintained by its current owners for almost 20 years. 

It dates back to the Georgian era and is, rather unusually, unlisted, but still offers lovely period features such as sash windows with working shutters, intricate cornicing, parquet flooring and original fireplaces – including an impressive inglenook in the kitchen. 

Huge reception room with large sash windows in a 10-bed former rectory for sale in Palgrave, near Diss, for £1.65m

Owing to its Georgian era, the property offers well-proportioned living spaces and beautiful period features - including sash windows with working shutters - Credit: Bedfords

Formal dining room with high ceilings and sash windows at The Old Rectory, Palgrave, which is for sale for £1.65m

The main dining room - Credit: Bedfords

Rustic farmhouse-style kitchen/breakfast room a 10-bed former rectory for sale off Upper Rose Lane, Palgrave, for £1.65m

The kitchen/breakfast room features an impressive inglenook fireplace, which houses the Aga - Credit: Bedfords

Large entrance hall with patterned floor in The Old Rectory, Palgrave, which is for sale for £1.65m

The grand entrance hall - Credit: Bedfords

Accommodation is light and airy, offering three generously-proportioned reception rooms off the central hallway, plus a sunroom, and up to 10 bedrooms on the two floors above. 

There is also a useful utility space, ‘summer’ kitchen and downstairs cloakroom. 

The kitchen is well-fitted and has an Aga and a Belfast sink, plus a good range of Shaker-style units and a large larder. 

Upstairs, the master bedroom has access to a dressing room and en suite shower room, and there is also a further family bathroom and shower room. 

Large double bedroom at The Old Rectory off Upper Rose Lane, Palgrave, which is for sale with Bedfords for £1.65m

The rooms are light and airy and well-proportioned - Credit: Bedfords

Huge double bedroom with sash windows and a fireplace in a 10-acre rectory for sale in Palgrave, Suffolk, for £1.65m

Despite being unlisted, the property offers a number of period features, including fine original fireplaces - even in the bedroom - Credit: Bedfords

Large family bathroom with roll-top tub in a 10-bed former rectory for sale in Palgrave, Suffolk, for £1.65m

Inside one of the bathrooms, which features a roll-top tub - Credit: Bedfords

Beautiful lawn gardens at the rear of The Old Rectory, Palgrave, which is for sale for £1.65m

The property enjoys lovely gardens which extend to over half an acre - Credit: Bedfords

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
  2. 2 Driver abandons JCB after multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk
  3. 3 Air ambulance called as child suffers medical emergency in Suffolk park
  1. 4 Man jailed for life after murdering girlfriend he met on dating app
  2. 5 CCTV released after man follows 16-year-old girl
  3. 6 Children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into tree on roundabout
  4. 7 Former Town boss Keane an early favourite for Championship job
  5. 8 Suffolk man's first home dream crushed after numerous issues
  6. 9 A12 reopens as lorry recovered after crash
  7. 10 Keane laughs off 'bizarre and rubbish' West Brom link as Ipswich Town boss McKenna enters betting picture

Outside, The Old Rectory is approached by a private driveway with a triple garage and off-street parking for several vehicles. 

To the rear there is a private shingle seating area, offering views over the gardens, and lawns surrounded with shrub and hedge borders. 

It also offers convenient access to Diss railway station.

For more information, contact Bedfords. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Upper Rose Lane, Palgrave 
Guide price: £1,650,000 
Bedfords, 01284 769999 
www.bedfords.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk
Norfolk
Diss News

Don't Miss

Lee Evans celebrates putting Ipswich Town in front at Morecambe from the penalty spot.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Morecambe unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Can you give any of these animals their forever home?

RSPCA

Could you offer these pets their forever home in Suffolk?

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Old Village Hall in Stansfield near Clare is on the market for £850,000

Four-bed home with 'jaw dropping' feature in the lounge for sale for £850k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The 18 homes are being earmarked for land close to Pear Tree Close, Great Finborough

Planners call for 18 rural Suffolk homes to be rejected

Dominic Bareham

person