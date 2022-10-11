Huge Georgian rectory goes up for sale for £1.65m

The Old Rectory in Palgrave is on the market for £1.65m - Credit: Bedfords

A huge Georgian rectory has come up for sale in Palgrave near the Norfolk-Suffolk border for £1,650,000, offering beautifully presented living spaces and more than half an acre of grounds.

The Old Rectory is for sale with Bedfords and has been lived in and maintained by its current owners for almost 20 years.

It dates back to the Georgian era and is, rather unusually, unlisted, but still offers lovely period features such as sash windows with working shutters, intricate cornicing, parquet flooring and original fireplaces – including an impressive inglenook in the kitchen.

Accommodation is light and airy, offering three generously-proportioned reception rooms off the central hallway, plus a sunroom, and up to 10 bedrooms on the two floors above.

There is also a useful utility space, ‘summer’ kitchen and downstairs cloakroom.

The kitchen is well-fitted and has an Aga and a Belfast sink, plus a good range of Shaker-style units and a large larder.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has access to a dressing room and en suite shower room, and there is also a further family bathroom and shower room.

Outside, The Old Rectory is approached by a private driveway with a triple garage and off-street parking for several vehicles.

To the rear there is a private shingle seating area, offering views over the gardens, and lawns surrounded with shrub and hedge borders.

It also offers convenient access to Diss railway station.

