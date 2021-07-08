Former village pub for sale for £695,000 - and it could be your new home

Published: 12:15 PM July 8, 2021

A unique opportunity to acquire a former Grade II listed pub in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, has become available – with full planning permission to convert it into a private home.



The Old Swan is for sale with David Burr for offers over £695,000, and is available with no onward chain.



It's described as a "superb characterful property", with many period features including exposed timbers, studwork and inglenook fireplaces, as well as plenty of flexible living space for new owners to make their own.



Inside, an entrance hall leads to a large L-shaped drawing room and dining area, which features an inglenook fireplace with oak bressumer beam and a brick hearth. The dining area also offers the potential to be re-configured into a new kitchen.

The property enjoys a prime location in Woolpit, a Suffolk village close to Bury St Edmunds - Credit: David Burr

Inside the kitchen/dining area - Credit: David Burr

The property offers flexible living space which could be reconfigured for new use - Credit: David Burr

The property has a number of distinctive character features, including beams, studwork and inglenook fireplaces - Credit: David Burr

The existing kitchen offers space for a fridge/freezer and a Rangemaster-style cooker, with a door leading outside. If an alternative kitchen was created in the dining room, the space could be well-used as a utility room.

There is also a generously-sized sitting room and plenty of storage space in the cellar.



According to the team at David Burr, further work could be done to transform the lobby, cloakrooms and storage room at the back of the property into a walled garden, although this would be subject to the correct planning consents.



Upstairs, the first floor landing leads to four bedrooms and a family bathroom, which includes a roll-top bath with shower over, as well as a separate shower cubicle.

One of six bedrooms - Credit: David Burr

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: David Burr

Period details include panelled walls, wooden floors, studwork and beams - Credit: David Burr

Outside the property there is a courtyard garden - Credit: David Burr

On the second floor, there is an additional family room, store room and further bedroom, which is built into the eaves.



Off-street parking for up to four vehicles is available at the rear of the property, as well as a courtyard garden, which has the potential to be extended.

Contact David Burr on 03339 873623 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds

Offers over £695,000

David Burr, 03339 873623, www.davidburr.co.uk

