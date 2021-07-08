Former village pub for sale for £695,000 - and it could be your new home
- Credit: David Burr
A unique opportunity to acquire a former Grade II listed pub in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, has become available – with full planning permission to convert it into a private home.
The Old Swan is for sale with David Burr for offers over £695,000, and is available with no onward chain.
It's described as a "superb characterful property", with many period features including exposed timbers, studwork and inglenook fireplaces, as well as plenty of flexible living space for new owners to make their own.
Inside, an entrance hall leads to a large L-shaped drawing room and dining area, which features an inglenook fireplace with oak bressumer beam and a brick hearth. The dining area also offers the potential to be re-configured into a new kitchen.
The existing kitchen offers space for a fridge/freezer and a Rangemaster-style cooker, with a door leading outside. If an alternative kitchen was created in the dining room, the space could be well-used as a utility room.
There is also a generously-sized sitting room and plenty of storage space in the cellar.
According to the team at David Burr, further work could be done to transform the lobby, cloakrooms and storage room at the back of the property into a walled garden, although this would be subject to the correct planning consents.
Upstairs, the first floor landing leads to four bedrooms and a family bathroom, which includes a roll-top bath with shower over, as well as a separate shower cubicle.
On the second floor, there is an additional family room, store room and further bedroom, which is built into the eaves.
Off-street parking for up to four vehicles is available at the rear of the property, as well as a courtyard garden, which has the potential to be extended.
Contact David Burr on 03339 873623 for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds
Offers over £695,000
David Burr, 03339 873623, www.davidburr.co.uk
