'Rare' home of former socialite and artist goes up for sale for £1.5m

The White House, Snape, is up for sale - Credit: Lucy Halpin

A five-bedroom period home has come up for sale on the edge of Snape village in Suffolk for £1.5m.

Property agents Suffolk Coastal say that The White House, off Priory Road, is "rare to the market", offering almost 3,500 sq ft of living space and fine views over nature reserves and farmland.

The property dates back to the 18th century, when it was a simple, unnamed cottage with an adjoining stable.

The property has five well-proportioned bedrooms - Credit: Lucy Halpin

The study - Credit: Lucy Halpin

In 1901 its new owner incorporated both buildings to create a five-bedroom house which they clad in white clay bricks - hence its name.

A belvedere tower was added to the south-west corner a few years later, and sympathetic 20th century additions have altered the entrance, enlarged the kitchen and added a new utility space. The present owners, who say they are just one of the property's many custodians, have also remodelled the central staircase.

One of the reception rooms - Credit: Lucy Halpin

The kitchen and dining area - Credit: Lucy Halpin

It is believed that The White House was previously owned by a number of interesting figures, including Lance Sieveking, a First World War pilot.

When released from German captivity, Mr Sieveking joined the BBC's wireless service and began a career in writing and producing radio drama for the BBC. He is believed to have brought many notable figures to the property, including writers and artists such as E M Forster, Ronald Blythe and Paul Nash.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Lucy Halpin

The property has three reception rooms in total, all of which are well-proportioned - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Artist, muse and collector Natalie Bevan, who was married to Mr Sieveking between 1929 and 1939 and, later, a companion of Randolph Churchill, also lived in the house. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Coastal, to this day the current owners still have her pastel drawing of its interior and gardens.

Accommodation includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a study, as well as a modern one-bedroom studio annexe in the garden.

The patio terrace, overlooking the kitchen garden - Credit: Lucy Halpin

The gardens extend to around 0.75 acres - Credit: Lucy Halpin

The land around the property extends to 0.75 acres and is mostly laid to lawn with a good mix of ornamental and fruit trees, as well as shrubs and a kitchen garden.

There is also a patio terrace and ample parking including a cart lodge and a garage.

For more information, contact Suffolk Coastal.

PROPERTY FACTS

Priory Road, Snape

Guide price: £1,500,000

Suffolk Coastal, 01728 677980

www.suffolkcoastal.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.