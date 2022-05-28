'Rare' home of former socialite and artist goes up for sale for £1.5m
- Credit: Lucy Halpin
A five-bedroom period home has come up for sale on the edge of Snape village in Suffolk for £1.5m.
Property agents Suffolk Coastal say that The White House, off Priory Road, is "rare to the market", offering almost 3,500 sq ft of living space and fine views over nature reserves and farmland.
The property dates back to the 18th century, when it was a simple, unnamed cottage with an adjoining stable.
In 1901 its new owner incorporated both buildings to create a five-bedroom house which they clad in white clay bricks - hence its name.
A belvedere tower was added to the south-west corner a few years later, and sympathetic 20th century additions have altered the entrance, enlarged the kitchen and added a new utility space. The present owners, who say they are just one of the property's many custodians, have also remodelled the central staircase.
It is believed that The White House was previously owned by a number of interesting figures, including Lance Sieveking, a First World War pilot.
When released from German captivity, Mr Sieveking joined the BBC's wireless service and began a career in writing and producing radio drama for the BBC. He is believed to have brought many notable figures to the property, including writers and artists such as E M Forster, Ronald Blythe and Paul Nash.
Artist, muse and collector Natalie Bevan, who was married to Mr Sieveking between 1929 and 1939 and, later, a companion of Randolph Churchill, also lived in the house. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Coastal, to this day the current owners still have her pastel drawing of its interior and gardens.
Accommodation includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a study, as well as a modern one-bedroom studio annexe in the garden.
The land around the property extends to 0.75 acres and is mostly laid to lawn with a good mix of ornamental and fruit trees, as well as shrubs and a kitchen garden.
There is also a patio terrace and ample parking including a cart lodge and a garage.
For more information, contact Suffolk Coastal.
PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Road, Snape
Guide price: £1,500,000
Suffolk Coastal, 01728 677980
www.suffolkcoastal.com
