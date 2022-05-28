News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

'Rare' home of former socialite and artist goes up for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:00 AM May 28, 2022
20th century stuccoed white house in large grounds in Snape, Suffolk, which is for sale for £1.5m

The White House, Snape, is up for sale - Credit: Lucy Halpin

A five-bedroom period home has come up for sale on the edge of Snape village in Suffolk for £1.5m.

Property agents Suffolk Coastal say that The White House, off Priory Road, is "rare to the market", offering almost 3,500 sq ft of living space and fine views over nature reserves and farmland.

The property dates back to the 18th century, when it was a simple, unnamed cottage with an adjoining stable.

Large double bedroom in a 5-bed period home for sale in Snape, Suffolk, for £1.5m

The property has five well-proportioned bedrooms - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Beautiful study with doors leading outside at The White House, Snape, which is for sale for £1.5m

The study - Credit: Lucy Halpin

In 1901 its new owner incorporated both buildings to create a five-bedroom house which they clad in white clay bricks - hence its name.

A belvedere tower was added to the south-west corner a few years later, and sympathetic 20th century additions have altered the entrance, enlarged the kitchen and added a new utility space. The present owners, who say they are just one of the property's many custodians, have also remodelled the central staircase.

Huge high ceilinged reception room in The White House, Snape, which is for sale for £1.5m

One of the reception rooms - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Huge kitchen and dining area with Suffolk floor tiles in a 5-bed home for sale in Snape

The kitchen and dining area - Credit: Lucy Halpin

It is believed that The White House was previously owned by a number of interesting figures, including Lance Sieveking, a First World War pilot.

When released from German captivity, Mr Sieveking joined the BBC's wireless service and began a career in writing and producing radio drama for the BBC. He is believed to have brought many notable figures to the property, including writers and artists such as E M Forster, Ronald Blythe and Paul Nash.

Spacious double bedroom in The White House, Snape, a five-bed period home for sale for £1.5m

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Formal sitting room at The White House, Snape, which is on the market for £1.5m

The property has three reception rooms in total, all of which are well-proportioned - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school
  2. 2 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  3. 3 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop
  1. 4 London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat
  2. 5 Two motorbikes stolen after break-in at Suffolk home
  3. 6 Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash
  4. 7 Former Town striker's front-to-back season could end in Wembley glory
  5. 8 'He's an amazing guy... a legend' - United keeper de Gea's praise for new Town coach Grant
  6. 9 14 players that Town could target for a creative spark
  7. 10 Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill

Artist, muse and collector Natalie Bevan, who was married to Mr Sieveking between 1929 and 1939 and, later, a companion of Randolph Churchill, also lived in the house. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Coastal, to this day the current owners still have her pastel drawing of its interior and gardens.

Accommodation includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a study, as well as a modern one-bedroom studio annexe in the garden.

Patio terrace and kitchen garden in the 0.75 acre grounds of The White House, Snape, which is up for sale for £1.5m

The patio terrace, overlooking the kitchen garden - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Rear view of The White House, Snape, a 5-bed period home for sale for £1.5m

The gardens extend to around 0.75 acres - Credit: Lucy Halpin

The land around the property extends to 0.75 acres and is mostly laid to lawn with a good mix of ornamental and fruit trees, as well as shrubs and a kitchen garden.

There is also a patio terrace and ample parking including a cart lodge and a garage.

For more information, contact Suffolk Coastal.

PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Road, Snape
Guide price: £1,500,000
Suffolk Coastal, 01728 677980
www.suffolkcoastal.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk
Aldeburgh News

Don't Miss

The Old Stores cafe and shop in Tuddenham St Martin PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Gary Lawson and Denis Young, the new chef and landlord of The Swan in Monks Eleigh

Food and Drink

New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Site at Gun Cotton way from above

Planning

Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon