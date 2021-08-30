News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 5:00 PM August 30, 2021   
The Woodlands, Holbrook, is for sale with Savills for £2.75million.

The Woodlands, Holbrook, is for sale with Savills for £2.75million. - Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS

A Victorian country house near the river Stour is for sale for the first time, despite being more than 170 years old.

The Woodlands in Holbrook was built in 1845 but is on the market for the first time having been owned by five generations of the same family.

Tom Orford, who leads the residential team at Savills Ipswich, said: "The approach and setting of The Woodlands is really impressive. It's a great country house and and pretty incredible in that its never before been on the market."

The property is set among formal gardens and parklands, which includes a courtyard of outbuildings, home office wing, garaging, conservatory/studio and a heated swimming pool.

Inside, the property has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms along with four reception rooms — including a galleried great hall with a 26ft high ceiling.

The Woodlands also includes three arable fields which are rented out under a farm agreement.

The property is on the market with Savills for £2,750,000.

