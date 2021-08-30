See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- Credit: CHRIS RAWLINGS/SAVILLS
A Victorian country house near the river Stour is for sale for the first time, despite being more than 170 years old.
The Woodlands in Holbrook was built in 1845 but is on the market for the first time having been owned by five generations of the same family.
Tom Orford, who leads the residential team at Savills Ipswich, said: "The approach and setting of The Woodlands is really impressive. It's a great country house and and pretty incredible in that its never before been on the market."
The property is set among formal gardens and parklands, which includes a courtyard of outbuildings, home office wing, garaging, conservatory/studio and a heated swimming pool.
Inside, the property has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms along with four reception rooms — including a galleried great hall with a 26ft high ceiling.
You may also want to watch:
The Woodlands also includes three arable fields which are rented out under a farm agreement.
The property is on the market with Savills for £2,750,000.
Most Read
- 1 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14
- 2 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 3 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 4 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
- 5 Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision
- 6 Road to close overnight after driver suffers serious injuries
- 7 Restaurant owners hit by 'dine and dash' conman welcome his jail sentence
- 8 Town set to sign keeper Walton
- 9 Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side
- 10 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named