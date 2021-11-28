News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Piece of history' - one of the first homes built in Thorpeness up for sale

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:02 PM November 28, 2021
West Gate in Thorpeness, near Aldeburgh, is listed for sale

The home in West Gate in Thorpeness, near Aldeburgh, is listed for sale

A 1920s seaside home that was among the first properties designed and built in Thorpeness has been listed for sale for £750,000.

The three-storey home in West Gate, a short walk from the seafront, is being marketed by estate agent Savills.

Savills has described the property as a 'piece of history'

Savills has described the property as a 'piece of history'

The house was built between 1928 and 1929 by Frederick Forbes Glennie as part of the Thorpeness village development for Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie, who sketched out the whole village.

Estate agent Savills is marketing the property on the coast

Estate agent Savills is marketing the property on the coast

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and has views of the Thorpeness landmark the House in the Clouds, a converted water tower now functioning as a home.

Inside the home on the Suffolk coast

Inside the home on the Suffolk coast

Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: "This is a rare opportunity to buy a piece of history in one of Suffolk’s most popular coastal villages. 

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite shower

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite shower

"Set over three floors, the property is an impressive character house close to the beach and meare. 

The garden to the rear of the property

The garden to the rear of the property

"It is exceptionally spacious and offers large bedrooms and flexible living space, while also benefiting from a wealth of features including mullion style, leaded windows and exposed timbers."

