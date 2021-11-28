'Piece of history' - one of the first homes built in Thorpeness up for sale

Gallery

A 1920s seaside home that was among the first properties designed and built in Thorpeness has been listed for sale for £750,000.

The three-storey home in West Gate, a short walk from the seafront, is being marketed by estate agent Savills.

The house was built between 1928 and 1929 by Frederick Forbes Glennie as part of the Thorpeness village development for Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie, who sketched out the whole village.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and has views of the Thorpeness landmark the House in the Clouds, a converted water tower now functioning as a home.

Savills property agent Peter Ogilvie said: "This is a rare opportunity to buy a piece of history in one of Suffolk’s most popular coastal villages.

"Set over three floors, the property is an impressive character house close to the beach and meare.

"It is exceptionally spacious and offers large bedrooms and flexible living space, while also benefiting from a wealth of features including mullion style, leaded windows and exposed timbers."