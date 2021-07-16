See inside this listed Woodbridge apartment for sale for £550,000

Published: 10:30 AM July 16, 2021

A Grade II listed apartment above a shop in Woodbridge has come up for sale at a guide price of £550,000.

Part of a timber-framed building that is believed to date back to the 18th century, 72 Thoroughfare is for sale with Fine & Country.

Because of its age, it offers well-proportioned rooms with exceptionally high ceilings and a number of distinctive period features. The shop front, below, is thought to have been added a century later.



The apartment is accessed by a private entrance at street level, with a communal courtyard and a designated parking space out back.

Inside the dining/garden room which has oak floors and patio doors to the terrace - Credit: Fine & Country

The dining/garden room has patio doors leading outside and on to a terrace - Credit: Fine & Country

Inside the modern fitted kitchen at this three-bedroom apartment for sale in Woodbridge - Credit: Fine & Country

In the entrance hall there is access to a cellar and a utility room/WC, before a set of carpeted stairs rise to the first and second floors.



On the first floor there is a sitting room with two sash windows at the front, plus an arched alcove and an ornate fireplace.



The adjacent garden/dining room also has a feature fireplace and oak floors, as well as a set of French doors that open out on to a first-floor terrace.



From here there is an elevated area of decking, which has lovely views overlooking the award-winning Elmhurst Park.



Back in the apartment, the modern fitted kitchen is equipped with an extensive range of built-in appliances, as well as quartz work surfaces and a central island, which offers a breakfast bar and lots of additional storage.

Inside the family bathroom with its attractive black and white colour scheme - Credit: Fine & Country

The apartment has street-level access via a private door - Credit: Fine & Country

The apartment's view over Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge - Credit: Fine & Country

The main family bathroom is luxurious, with an attractive black and white colour scheme, free-standing bath and a double shower.



The second floor is accessed by a further carpeted staircase and leads on to a single bedroom and two good-sized doubles. Both doubles feature fitted or built-in wardrobes and one also has an en suite WC and vanity unit. There is also a box or loft-style room, suitable for storage.



Ground rent is charged at £75 a year and includes right of access and parking to the rear of the property.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thoroughfare, Woodbridge

Guide price: £550,000

Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com

