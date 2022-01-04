New build home with 'incredible' views of River Deben for sale for £895,000
A four-bedroom townhouse offering views over the River Deben has come up for sale at a new development near Woodbridge.
The property is one of 54 new houses and apartments at Deben Meadows, a new development in Melton which enjoys easy access to shopping, entertainment and leisure facilities and is close to Suffolk's Heritage Coast.
The four-bedroom property is one of just four townhouses occupying an enviable position at the new development. It overlooks the River Deben, which stretches towards Sutton Hoo, and offers what selling agents Savills describe as "incredible" views.
Inside, accommodation is arranged over four floors - including an integrated garage at basement level - and offers three river-facing balconies as well as a patio garden.
The kitchen and utility has been beautifully fitted and is kitted out with a double oven, induction hob and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, as well as space for a washing machine and tumble dryer. It is also open-plan and leads into the main living and dining space.
There are well-fitted bath or cloakrooms on every floor of the house - as well as an additional en suite to the master bedroom, which is located on the third floor.
Outside, there is a patio off the ground floor and balconies to the first, second and third floors.
The property has TV and telephone points to the bedrooms and living space, as well as fibre-optic broadband. There is also power and lighting to the garage and a paved driveway out the front.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Deben Meadows, Melton, near Woodbridge
Guide price: £895,000
Savills, 01473 234801, www.savills.com
