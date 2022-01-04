News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New build home with 'incredible' views of River Deben for sale for £895,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:09 PM January 4, 2022
Aerial view of four newly built townhouses in Deben Meadows, Melton, which are for sale

A newly-built four-bed townhouse in Deben Meadows, Melton, has come up for sale - Credit: Savills

A four-bedroom townhouse offering views over the River Deben has come up for sale at a new development near Woodbridge.

The property is one of 54 new houses and apartments at Deben Meadows, a new development in Melton which enjoys easy access to shopping, entertainment and leisure facilities and is close to Suffolk's Heritage Coast.

The four-bedroom property is one of just four townhouses occupying an enviable position at the new development. It overlooks the River Deben, which stretches towards Sutton Hoo, and offers what selling agents Savills describe as "incredible" views.

Aerial view of four townhouses in a line overlooking the River Deben in Melton near Woodbridge in Suffolk

The property is one of four townhouses enjoying an enviable location in Deben Meadows, overlooking the river towards Sutton Hoo - Credit: Savills

Modern stylish living room with balcony overlooking River Deben from a four-bed townhouse for sale in Melton, Suffolk

The living room - Credit: Savills

Modern stylish open-plan living space with balcony overlooking the River Deben in Suffolk

The open-plan living space - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom with a balcony overlooking the River Deben at a property for sale in Melton, Suffolk

The property has four bedrooms, including two with balconies - Credit: Savills

Inside, accommodation is arranged over four floors - including an integrated garage at basement level - and offers three river-facing balconies as well as a patio garden.

The kitchen and utility has been beautifully fitted and is kitted out with a double oven, induction hob and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, as well as space for a washing machine and tumble dryer. It is also open-plan and leads into the main living and dining space.

There are well-fitted bath or cloakrooms on every floor of the house - as well as an additional en suite to the master bedroom, which is located on the third floor. 

Modern fitted kitchen in a four-bed townhouse overlooking the River Deben in Suffolk

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with integrated appliances - Credit: Savills

Bright white landing space with skylight in a 4-bed townhouse for sale in Melton, Suffolk

The property is arranged over four floors - Credit: Savills

Huge double bedroom with modern en suite and balcony in a 4-bed townhouse for sale in Melton, Suffolk

The master bedroom also has an en suite - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom with sloping ceiling at a 4-bed townhouse for sale in Melton, Suffolk

One of four bedrooms at the property - Credit: Savills

Outside, there is a patio off the ground floor and balconies to the first, second and third floors.

The property has TV and telephone points to the bedrooms and living space, as well as fibre-optic broadband. There is also power and lighting to the garage and a paved driveway out the front.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Deben Meadows, Melton, near Woodbridge
Guide price: £895,000
Savills, 01473 234801, www.savills.com

Woodbridge News
Suffolk

