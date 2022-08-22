£1.2m home with train carriage in the garden is for sale

The Cleeves in Westleton is on the market at a guide price of £1.2m - complete with a converted train carriage in the garden - Credit: Savills

An Arts and Crafts-style home with a unique studio in the garden has come up for sale in Westleton, near Saxmundham, for £1.2m.

The Cleeves is a traditional Suffolk cottage and was renovated in the early 1900s to reflect a more Arts and Crafts-inspired style, complete with a rendered colour wash and pitched pan-tiled roofs.

Over the years it has also been sensitively updated inside, and retains many original features of the old part of the house along with more modern additions.

The Cleeves, Westleton, is on the market at a guide price of £1.2m - Credit: Savills

The property is beautifully finished with lots of reception rooms and flexible living spaces - Credit: Savills

The fitted kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, snug and study, as well as a large kitchen/dining room with an Aga, which leads into the garden by a set of French doors.

From there a spiral staircase leads up to a galleried sitting room, which is wonderfully light and bright and has a vaulted ceiling stretching up into the pitch of the roof. If new owners didn’t want this to be a reception room, it could make a very impressive master bedroom.

The property has been sensitively updated and renovated - Credit: Savills

The property is well-arranged and offers great flexibility - Credit: Savills

The property is arranged over two floors with a studio/annexe in the garden - Credit: Savills

Leading off this are two bathrooms, a landing and three good-sized bedrooms. The existing master bedroom also has its own en suite.

The surrounding gardens are also a really lovely feature of the house and have been well-tended, having regularly opened for the Westleton Garden Trail. At the back they have been terraced to create several distinctive areas, and at the very top you can enjoy a lovely view over the village rooftops.

The gardens are tiered and have been beautifully maintained - Credit: Savills

The gardens also feature a rainwater harvesting system, and to the side there is a unique sunken greenhouse which has been built with oak timbers and an asymmetrical glass roof. Steps lead down into it, creating the feeling of stepping into your own real 'garden room’.

Also included with the property is a unique studio space, which has been newly constructed and incorporates a vintage train carriage. The carriage itself is well over 100 years old, built as a 24’4’ GER four-compartment first class carriage in Birmingham, and withdrawn from service in around 1895.

The rest of the space is highly contemporary and has been built with sustainability in mind, but together, the space offers huge potential, perhaps as a unique home office, artist’s studio or even self-contained annexe – although additional permissions would be needed.

The modern studio has been beautifully designed to incorporate a train carriage into the build and offers great potential as an annexe - Credit: Savills

The train carriage is a unique feature of the studio - Credit: Savills

The gardens also feature a sunken green house - Credit: Savills

The property also offers ample off-road parking space and access to the village’s common land, which leads towards the coast and Minsmere.

Savills' property agent Alexander McNab, selling the home, says: "The Cleeves is a wonderful and characterful house with the most wonderful gardens. I especially love the studio, which incorporates a 19th century railway carriage and offers incredible potential to create an impressive annexe.”

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Street, Westleton

Guide price: £1,200,000

Savills, 01473 234 800

www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.