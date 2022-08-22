News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£1.2m home with train carriage in the garden is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:59 PM August 22, 2022
The Cleeves, a 3-bed Arts and Crafts style home in Westleton, Suffolk, which is for sale for £1.2m

The Cleeves in Westleton is on the market at a guide price of £1.2m - complete with a converted train carriage in the garden - Credit: Savills

An Arts and Crafts-style home with a unique studio in the garden has come up for sale in Westleton, near Saxmundham, for £1.2m. 

The Cleeves is a traditional Suffolk cottage and was renovated in the early 1900s to reflect a more Arts and Crafts-inspired style, complete with a rendered colour wash and pitched pan-tiled roofs. 

Over the years it has also been sensitively updated inside, and retains many original features of the old part of the house along with more modern additions. 

Arts and Crafts-style home off Mill St, Westleton, which is for sale for £1.2m with Savills

The Cleeves, Westleton, is on the market at a guide price of £1.2m - Credit: Savills

Sitting room in The Cleeves, a 3-bed Arts and Crafts style home for sale in Westleton, Suffolk, for £1.2m

The property is beautifully finished with lots of reception rooms and flexible living spaces - Credit: Savills

Fitted kitchen breakfast room with an Aga at a 3-bed home for sale off Mill Street, Westleton, for £1.2m

The fitted kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, snug and study, as well as a large kitchen/dining room with an Aga, which leads into the garden by a set of French doors. 

From there a spiral staircase leads up to a galleried sitting room, which is wonderfully light and bright and has a vaulted ceiling stretching up into the pitch of the roof. If new owners didn’t want this to be a reception room, it could make a very impressive master bedroom. 

Inside one of the bathrooms at The Cleeves, Westleton, which is for sale for £1.2m

The property has been sensitively updated and renovated - Credit: Savills

Inside The Cleeves, off Mill Street in Westleton, a 3-bed home for sale with Savills for £1.2m

The property is well-arranged and offers great flexibility - Credit: Savills

Entrance hall with stairs leading up to the first floor of The Cleeves, a 3-bed home for sale off Mill Street, Westleton

The property is arranged over two floors with a studio/annexe in the garden - Credit: Savills

Leading off this are two bathrooms, a landing and three good-sized bedrooms. The existing master bedroom also has its own en suite. 

The surrounding gardens are also a really lovely feature of the house and have been well-tended, having regularly opened for the Westleton Garden Trail. At the back they have been terraced to create several distinctive areas, and at the very top you can enjoy a lovely view over the village rooftops. 

'Secret' tiered gardens surrounding a three-bed home for sale off Mill Street, Westleton, for £1.2m

The gardens are tiered and have been beautifully maintained - Credit: Savills

The gardens also feature a rainwater harvesting system, and to the side there is a unique sunken greenhouse which has been built with oak timbers and an asymmetrical glass roof. Steps lead down into it, creating the feeling of stepping into your own real 'garden room’. 

Also included with the property is a unique studio space, which has been newly constructed and incorporates a vintage train carriage. The carriage itself is well over 100 years old, built as a 24’4’ GER four-compartment first class carriage in Birmingham, and withdrawn from service in around 1895. 

The rest of the space is highly contemporary and has been built with sustainability in mind, but together, the space offers huge potential, perhaps as a unique home office, artist’s studio or even self-contained annexe – although additional permissions would be needed.  

Modern glass and timber studio with a 100-year-old train carriage at The Cleeves, Westleton, which is for sale for £1.2m

The modern studio has been beautifully designed to incorporate a train carriage into the build and offers great potential as an annexe - Credit: Savills

Historic first class railway carriage at a studio at The Cleeves, Westleton, which is on the market for £1.2m

The train carriage is a unique feature of the studio - Credit: Savills

Sunken greenhouse in the half acre gardens at The Cleeves, Westleton, which is on the market for £1.2m

The gardens also feature a sunken green house - Credit: Savills

The property also offers ample off-road parking space and access to the village’s common land, which leads towards the coast and Minsmere. 

Savills' property agent Alexander McNab, selling the home, says: "The Cleeves is a wonderful and characterful house with the most wonderful gardens. I especially love the studio, which incorporates a 19th century railway carriage and offers incredible potential to create an impressive annexe.”  

PROPERTY FACTS 
Mill Street, Westleton 
Guide price: £1,200,000 
Savills, 01473 234 800 
www.savills.com 

