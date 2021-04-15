Huge Tudor house with partial moat is for sale for £1.75m

Published: 8:30 AM April 15, 2021 Updated: 8:38 AM April 15, 2021

A huge Tudor house with a partial moat, set in just over three acres, has come up for sale in a Suffolk village at a guide price of £1.75m.

Badwell Ash Hall, in Badwell Green, is Grade II* listed and offers around 8,784 sq ft of living space. Selling agents Lacy Scott & Knight say that the country house includes a "wonderful" entrance hall with Edwardian Jacobean-style staircase and a first-floor dining room offering spectacular views over the three-acre grounds.



Listing details provided by Historic England suggest that the property was originally a farmhouse, known as High House, and was first constructed in the early 16th century. Although later additions were made throughout the 17th and 19th centuries, many of these were built to imitate its original Tudor style.

The Edwardian Jacobean-style staircase in the entrance hall is a particularly eye-catching feature - Credit: Chris Rawlings/Lacy Scott & Knight

Inside the kitchen at Badwell Ash Hall, which has been re-fitted with modern units - Credit: Chris Rawlings/Lacy Scott & Knight

Within the main house there is a drawing room, dining room and cloakroom on the ground floor, which sits alongside a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room and separate utility and laundry areas. There is also a sun room, although this could do with some updating.



On the first floor there is a dining room and seven bedrooms, as well as two family bathrooms. The master bedroom is located further up the stairs, at the very top of the house, and includes a large en suite featuring a corner bath and a separate shower, plus its own private dressing room.



In addition to the main house, Badwell Ash Hall also includes an annexe which can be accessed from the first floor of the main house, but which also has its own private entrance. Accommodation extends to around 733 sq ft and features a hall, kitchen, sitting/dining room, bedroom and bathroom.

It's all in the detail: Badwell Ash Hall in Badwell Green is on the market for £1.75m - Credit: Chris Rawlings/Lacy Scott & Knight

There is plenty of parking at the front of the property, with a sweeping driveway and a large circular turning area, leading to a brick and flint garage which also doubles as a games room. To the rear of this there is a paddock and further storage.



Most of the gardens at Badwell Ash Hall are laid to lawn, particularly towards the western boundary on what used to be the former tennis courts. There is also a range of historic trees and herbaceous borders, and the site is partly moated.

Also included in the sale is a separate four-bedroom property with its own garden and parking - Credit: Chris Rawlings/Lacy Scott & Knight

Also included within the grounds is Lodge Cottage, a detached four-bedroom property comprising two reception rooms, a kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is independent from the main house and enjoys private parking, a garden, workshop and a sun room with a built-in barbecue.



PROPERTY FACTS

Badwell Green, Badwell Ash

Guide price: £1,750,000

Lacy Scott & Knight, 01284 748600, www.lsk.co.uk