Teeny tiny two-bed up for sale in Hadleigh for £280k
- Credit: Chapman Stickels
A teeny tiny two-bed cottage thought to date back to the 17th century has come up for sale in Hadleigh for £280,000.
Number 78 is one of ten addresses located on the south east side of Angel Street, which is within walking distance to the town centre.
It was Grade II listed by English Heritage in May 1972 and boasts beautiful timber detailing, inside and out.
A spokesperson for selling agents Chapman Stickels says that the current owners have “sympathetically refurbished” the cottage and added a useful outbuilding to the rear. This is fully insulated and has power connected and would make a fitting study, studio or working space.
Access is from the front door, which leads into a cosy sitting room featuring exposed timbers and a brick fireplace housing a wood burner.
The adjacent kitchen has been well thought out to make the best of use of its space and features attractive floor tiles, oak worktops and a built-in gas hob with an electric oven.
Towards the rear of the house there is a small utility area before steps lead down to a family bathroom fitted with a bath and shower.
Most Read
- 1 'Sleepy' Suffolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK
- 2 'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur
- 3 'Devastating' loss for couple who lost their four-day-old son
- 4 Gates like 'prison fences' criticised at £1m beachside development
- 5 Man charged after cocaine and heroin supplied to Suffolk town
- 6 Four-bed home with 'jaw dropping' feature in the lounge for sale for £850k
- 7 Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall
- 8 7 restaurants named the best in Suffolk in Tripadvisor 2022 awards
- 9 'Charming' farm in heart of Suffolk goes up for sale with price tag of £2.5m
- 10 Suffolk woman's £200k claim against NHS trust for alleged negligence
Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, which both feature exposed timbers, and access to the loft.
The rear garden is fully enclosed and includes a sun terrace as well as an area of lawn, and the new outbuilding stands on a raised area of decking.
For more information, contact Chapman Stickels.
PROPERTY FACTS
Angel Street, Hadleigh
Guide price: £280,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372
www.chapmanstickels.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.