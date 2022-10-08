Teeny tiny two-bed up for sale in Hadleigh for £280k

Number 78, Angel Street in Hadleigh has come up for sale at a guide price of £280,000 - Credit: Chapman Stickels

A teeny tiny two-bed cottage thought to date back to the 17th century has come up for sale in Hadleigh for £280,000.

Number 78 is one of ten addresses located on the south east side of Angel Street, which is within walking distance to the town centre.

It was Grade II listed by English Heritage in May 1972 and boasts beautiful timber detailing, inside and out.

The cosy sitting room - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Inside the bathroom at the rear of the house - Credit: Chapman Stickels

A spokesperson for selling agents Chapman Stickels says that the current owners have “sympathetically refurbished” the cottage and added a useful outbuilding to the rear. This is fully insulated and has power connected and would make a fitting study, studio or working space.

Access is from the front door, which leads into a cosy sitting room featuring exposed timbers and a brick fireplace housing a wood burner.

The adjacent kitchen has been well thought out to make the best of use of its space and features attractive floor tiles, oak worktops and a built-in gas hob with an electric oven.

Towards the rear of the house there is a small utility area before steps lead down to a family bathroom fitted with a bath and shower.

The kitchen has been redesigned to make the best use of its available space - Credit: Chapman Stickels

As part of the renovations the current owners have created a fully powered outbuilding at the bottom of the garden - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The garden at the rear of No 78 Angel Street, Hadleigh, is fully enclosed - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, which both feature exposed timbers, and access to the loft.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and includes a sun terrace as well as an area of lawn, and the new outbuilding stands on a raised area of decking.

For more information, contact Chapman Stickels.

PROPERTY FACTS

Angel Street, Hadleigh

Guide price: £280,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372

www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

